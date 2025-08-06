It seems Russia is now more inclined towards a ceasefire, pressure on them is working - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is now more inclined towards a ceasefire, as pressure is working on them, UNN reports.

Steve Witkoff was in Moscow. Our common position with partners is absolutely concrete, it is absolutely transparent. The war must end, and it must be done honestly. It is very important to do it honestly. European leaders were on the call. We discussed what was said in Moscow. It seems that Russia is now more inclined towards a ceasefire. Pressure is working on them. But the main thing is that they don't deceive us in the details. Neither us, nor the USA. We proposed that in the near future our representatives... of Ukraine and partners, our security advisors will talk to define our position, our common position, and our common view - Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

He added that this is important for Ukraine, emphasizing that Ukraine will definitely protect its independence.

We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war it started - added Zelenskyy.

