Trump told Merz that Witkoff and Putin's meeting was “more productive than expected”

US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, stated that the meeting between US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was "more productive than expected." This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Trump informed Merz during a phone call that the negotiations between Witkoff and Putin were more fruitful than expected - the publication writes.

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that European leaders participated in his conversation with US President Donald Trump. They discussed what was voiced in Moscow.

The NYT reported that US President Donald Trump intends to personally meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next week, and shortly thereafter he plans to meet with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In addition, according to the publication, the leaders of Great Britain, the German Chancellor, and the NATO Secretary General, as well as Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, participated in Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump.

Therefore, it is not entirely clear in which conversation Trump spoke about Witkoff's negotiations with Putin to Merz - in a separate one, or together with President Zelenskyy and other leaders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is now more inclined to a ceasefire, as pressure is working on them.