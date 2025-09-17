"Safety over privacy": OpenAI introduces new restrictions for ChatGPT users under 18

OpenAI is introducing new restrictions for ChatGPT users under 18. The company's CEO, Sam Altman, has already stated that the safety of teenagers takes precedence over privacy. The service will receive additional protection mechanisms against risky topics, including sexuality and self-harm. This is reported by TechCrunch, writes UNN.

OpenAI announced that they will make radical changes regarding chat users who are not yet 18 years old.

We prioritize safety over the privacy and freedom of teenagers. This is a new and powerful technology, and we believe that minors need significant protection. – Sam Altman's post states.

According to him, the new rules are intended to prevent dangerous scenarios in teenagers' communication with the chatbot.

The chat will undergo a series of changes and a number of technological approaches will be applied: ChatGPT will no longer participate in "flirty conversations" with minors, and discussions of topics related to suicide will be accompanied by additional safeguards.

If a minor discusses suicide or similar dangerous topics, the chat will notify parents or even local police.

The need for changes became especially urgent after the tragedy with Adam Reine. His parents accuse ChatGPT of facilitating their son's decision to commit suicide and have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI. Similar claims have been made against another chatbot, Character.AI.

Another innovation will be the "parental control" function. Now parents will be able to set so-called "blocking hours" for their children's accounts, when ChatGPT will be completely unavailable.

Interestingly, the announcement of the new rules coincided with the hearings in the US Senate Judiciary Committee on "Examining the Harms of AI Chatbots." Adam Reine's father is expected to be one of the key witnesses at the hearings.

However, OpenAI admits that such a division of chat users will be a serious challenge. The company explained that "the service is developing a long-term system for determining user age, but in controversial cases, ChatGPT will act according to more restrictive rules."

"We understand that these principles conflict, and not everyone will agree with how we resolve this conflict," the statement said.

Earlier, OpenAI CEO expressed concern about possible suicides with the help of ChatGPT. The company is considering informing authorities about users' suicidal intentions, especially young people.

OpenAI announced the introduction of new protection tools in ChatGPT that will help protect teenagers and users experiencing emotional distress.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Meta will prohibit its AI chatbots from discussing suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders with teenagers, redirecting them to professional resources.