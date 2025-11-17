In Europe, every fourth girl has mental health problems: WHO on youth mental health

In Europe, the number of children and adolescents suffering from mental health problems has increased by a third over the past 15 years. Lack of professional support and socio-economic difficulties are among the key aspects of the problem, concludes a WHO analysis, Euronews and UNN report.

In European countries, the proportion of children and adolescents with mental disorders is growing. According to an analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO), one in seven Europeans under the age of 20 suffers from a mental health disorder, a third more than in the last 15 years.

According to the study, girls suffer disproportionately more: one in four girls aged 15 to 19 admit to having mental health problems.

Possible factors influencing the deepening level of the mental health crisis among the younger generation of the continent:

social isolation;

COVID-19 pandemic;

socio-economic instability

geopolitical conflicts.

Adolescents in the Danish territory of the Faroe Islands, along with Iceland and Denmark, have the highest levels of mental well-being, while adolescents in Ukraine, Cyprus, and Poland have among the lowest. - the WHO report says.

Health experts also warn about the lack of professional support.

The WHO report emphasizes that across the bloc, access to professional mental health support remains a problem. About a quarter of European countries do not have public mental health services for young people, and one in five does not have a specific mental health policy.

This report is an alarm signal - warned Dr. João Breda, who works on patient safety and quality of care at WHO.

It is noted that the new report is the first to comprehensively collect data on the mental health of children and adolescents in the WHO European Region, which covers 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia.

In conclusion, the urgent need for proper personal care is emphasized:

"Especially at a time when young people are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots such as ChatGPT for emotional support, sometimes leading to tragedy," the report says.

WHO called on countries to take measures to strengthen youth mental health, including investing in mental health services to more effectively respond to the needs of children and youth.

The beginning of adulthood often seems like a time of unlimited opportunities. However, young people often face a feeling of anxiety about their future.

Psychotherapist of crisis and transitional periods of life Oksana Collins told UNN why the crisis of 20 seems so difficult.

