In Europe, every fourth girl has mental health problems: WHO on youth mental health

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 2474 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 6524 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 10692 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 13954 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 16112 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 37649 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 24348 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19040 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21352 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16427 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.3m/s
79%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: The US must be able to seize the initiative if it wants to win in possible future warsNovember 17, 05:44 AM • 10568 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles, 91 out of 128 drones neutralizedNovember 17, 07:16 AM • 12265 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 19642 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 18232 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance09:49 AM • 14202 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 37645 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 74942 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 69352 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 126078 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 104359 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 3524 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 18324 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 19737 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 18858 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 38074 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Dassault Rafale
Pantsir missile system
Social network

In Europe, every fourth girl has mental health problems: WHO on youth mental health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

The number of children and adolescents with mental disorders in Europe has increased by a third in the last 15 years, according to a WHO analysis. Every fourth girl aged 15-19 reports mental health problems.

In Europe, every fourth girl has mental health problems: WHO on youth mental health

In Europe, the number of children and adolescents suffering from mental health problems has increased by a third over the past 15 years. Lack of professional support and socio-economic difficulties are among the key aspects of the problem, concludes a WHO analysis, Euronews and UNN report.

Details

In European countries, the proportion of children and adolescents with mental disorders is growing. According to an analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO), one in seven Europeans under the age of 20 suffers from a mental health disorder, a third more than in the last 15 years.

According to the study, girls suffer disproportionately more: one in four girls aged 15 to 19 admit to having mental health problems.

Possible factors influencing the deepening level of the mental health crisis among the younger generation of the continent:

  • social isolation;
    • COVID-19 pandemic;
      • socio-economic instability
        • geopolitical conflicts.

          Adolescents in the Danish territory of the Faroe Islands, along with Iceland and Denmark, have the highest levels of mental well-being, while adolescents in Ukraine, Cyprus, and Poland have among the lowest.

          - the WHO report says.

          Health experts also warn about the lack of professional support.

          Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it19.09.25, 15:05 • 82996 views

          The WHO report emphasizes that across the bloc, access to professional mental health support remains a problem. About a quarter of European countries do not have public mental health services for young people, and one in five does not have a specific mental health policy.

          This report is an alarm signal

          - warned Dr. João Breda, who works on patient safety and quality of care at WHO.

          It is noted that the new report is the first to comprehensively collect data on the mental health of children and adolescents in the WHO European Region, which covers 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia.

          In conclusion, the urgent need for proper personal care is emphasized:

          "Especially at a time when young people are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots such as ChatGPT for emotional support, sometimes leading to tragedy," the report says.

          WHO called on countries to take measures to strengthen youth mental health, including investing in mental health services to more effectively respond to the needs of children and youth.

          Recall

          The beginning of adulthood often seems like a time of unlimited opportunities. However, young people often face a feeling of anxiety about their future.

          Psychotherapist of crisis and transitional periods of life Oksana Collins told UNN why the crisis of 20 seems so difficult.

          Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system19.09.25, 09:26 • 79445 views

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          SocietyHealth
          Technology
          Trend
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Loneliness
          ChatGPT
          World Health Organization
          Iceland
          Denmark
          Europe
          Ukraine
          Cyprus
          Poland