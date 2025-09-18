$41.190.02
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
September 17, 05:46 PM
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Predicts the risk of over a thousand diseases in advance: scientists have developed an AI-based tool

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

European scientists have unveiled Delphi-2M – a new AI system that predicts the development of over 1200 diseases years in advance. It analyzes patients' medical data, studying their medical history, age, gender, and harmful habits to predict health problems.

Predicts the risk of over a thousand diseases in advance: scientists have developed an AI-based tool

Delphi-2M is a new unique artificial intelligence-based system introduced by European scientists. It is capable of predicting the development of over 1200 diseases – from diabetes to various types of cancer – years in advance. The research results are published in the journal Nature, reported by NOS, writes UNN.

Details

The Delphi-2M system operates on a similar principle to language models like ChatGPT, but instead of texts, it analyzes medical data. The algorithm studies a patient's medical history – diagnosis dates, age, gender, harmful habits such as smoking, or the presence of obesity – and based on this analysis, the system predicts diseases and the possibility of various health problems several years in advance.

Study refutes link between daylight saving time and heart attack risk15.09.25, 17:50 • 3791 view

The main and key difference of the new system from other similar ones is that it covers almost all known diseases, whereas most similar tools are limited to one specific condition. The system was trained on anonymized data from 400,000 patients from the UK, and its reliability was verified using medical records of almost 2 million Danish citizens.

According to the researchers, the accuracy of Delphi-2M is comparable to existing highly specialized models. The average score is 0.76 out of a maximum of 1.0, and for predictions over 10 years, it is about 0.7.

In some cases, diseases can be predicted even 20 years in advance. The system works best for conditions with a more predictable course – for example, heart attacks or oncological diseases

- note the authors of the work.

While doctors' advice based on such predictions may not always completely eliminate the risk, in many cases, patients can reduce it through specific lifestyle changes.

Weight loss or quitting smoking can make a huge difference in preventing certain diseases

- note the scientists.

This technology can help not only individual patients but also entire healthcare systems. It can predict future healthcare needs, identify priority areas, and plan resources more effectively.

Researchers expect the system to be ready for practical application within a few years. Currently, the development team plans further testing of Delphi-2M in various countries and among patients with different diagnoses.

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea05.05.25, 09:29 • 208943 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the WorldTechnologies
ChatGPT
Denmark
United Kingdom