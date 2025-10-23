OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas announces new browser features

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 2836 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 15093 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 18585 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 18374 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 29107 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 28261 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 25039 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 12317 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14779 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16373 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.5m/s
63%
745mm
Popular news
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhotoOctober 23, 05:57 AM • 23597 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 28509 views
US blocks Russian energy companies for the first time during Trump's second term: Stefanishyna reveals detailsOctober 23, 06:25 AM • 6086 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideoOctober 23, 07:53 AM • 17541 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 14386 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 2904 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 29119 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 28268 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 25043 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 33481 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Musician
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 1508 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 14498 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 34395 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 54111 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 67695 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Financial Times

OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas announces new browser features

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser that challenges Google Chrome. The company has already announced a number of new improvements, including tab groups, an ad blocker, and changes to key AI features.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas announces new browser features

Sam Altman's OpenAI continues to integrate its generative AI model into a daily tool for most people around the globe – the browser. After a high-profile launch this week and a declared challenge to Google Chrome, the company is already promising a series of new improvements and pleasant surprises for users.

UNN reports with reference to The Verge.

Details

On Wednesday, OpenAI entered the battle for the future of the internet with the release of ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser. The idea of a possible advantage, as part of the "challenge" to Google and Apple, is for generative AI to assist the user with context as an ever-present assistant. This would eliminate the need to switch between different tabs.

Meanwhile, Adam Fry, head of Atlas at OpenAI, announced the first "improvements." These refer to a series of new features that will be added to the interface. The development team is already actively working on them.

Profiles coming soon!

- said the head of Atlas at OpenAI.

So, tab groups and an optional ad blocker are expected to appear soon. These will be features characteristic of many popular internet browsers. They are already on the list of "post-launch fixes" for Atlas. Most of these updates should appear "in the coming weeks."

In addition, changes to the browser's key artificial intelligence features are expected.

It is explained what is being discussed. Currently, the AI agent that can perform actions for the user is only available to those who have paid for ChatGPT Plus and Pro. There is also the Ask ChatGPT sidebar, which is based on the integration of the company's flagship chatbot.

As Fry promises:

The agent should get better response times, a more reliable "pause" function, and improved integration with products like Google Drive and cloud Excel.

- the publication writes.

Regarding the sidebar, developers promise ease of use. Users will be able to select different projects or AI models without leaving the sidebar.

Recall

OpenAI this week introduced the Atlas web browser, built on ChatGPT, which aims to compete with Google Chrome. It integrates ChatGPT features to assist users with everyday tasks.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Technology
Brand
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Apple Inc.
Google