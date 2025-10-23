OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas announces new browser features

Sam Altman's OpenAI continues to integrate its generative AI model into a daily tool for most people around the globe – the browser. After a high-profile launch this week and a declared challenge to Google Chrome, the company is already promising a series of new improvements and pleasant surprises for users.

Details

On Wednesday, OpenAI entered the battle for the future of the internet with the release of ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser. The idea of a possible advantage, as part of the "challenge" to Google and Apple, is for generative AI to assist the user with context as an ever-present assistant. This would eliminate the need to switch between different tabs.



Meanwhile, Adam Fry, head of Atlas at OpenAI, announced the first "improvements." These refer to a series of new features that will be added to the interface. The development team is already actively working on them.

Profiles coming soon! - said the head of Atlas at OpenAI.

So, tab groups and an optional ad blocker are expected to appear soon. These will be features characteristic of many popular internet browsers. They are already on the list of "post-launch fixes" for Atlas. Most of these updates should appear "in the coming weeks."

In addition, changes to the browser's key artificial intelligence features are expected.

It is explained what is being discussed. Currently, the AI agent that can perform actions for the user is only available to those who have paid for ChatGPT Plus and Pro. There is also the Ask ChatGPT sidebar, which is based on the integration of the company's flagship chatbot.

As Fry promises:

The agent should get better response times, a more reliable "pause" function, and improved integration with products like Google Drive and cloud Excel. - the publication writes.

Regarding the sidebar, developers promise ease of use. Users will be able to select different projects or AI models without leaving the sidebar.

Recall

