Google lost $100 billion after OpenAI announced its Atlas browser

Google lost $100 billion after OpenAI announced a browser called Atlas. This was reported by UNN with reference to news.com.au.

Shares of Alphabet Inc, which owns Google, rose and fell after the markets opened, but significantly declined almost two hours after OpenAI's browser announcement on social media.

Initially, the shares were worth $252.68, but within 15 minutes, they fell to $246.15. This is the lowest figure for the day, or equivalent to about $100 billion in market capitalization.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that Atlas is an AI-powered web browser built on ChatGPT, which has gained immense popularity and has about 700 million users worldwide.

With its help, you can search for any information, write texts, summarize, and also fill in your tables in agent mode. The main principle of this browser: one question - one answer.

Currently, Atlas is already working on Apple computers for free, but the agent mode will only be available to users of paid versions of ChatGPT Plus or Pro.

