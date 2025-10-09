$41.400.09
Artificial intelligence helped apprehend an arsonist who caused fires in Los Angeles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Federal authorities arrested 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, an Uber driver suspected of arson that led to fires near the Los Angeles coast. These fires destroyed 9,500 acres of forest, claimed 12 lives, and damaged over 6,000 buildings.

Federal authorities, using a ChatGPT image, arrested a suspect in connection with the fires that devastated 9,500 acres of forest near the Los Angeles coast, resulting in 12 deaths and the destruction and damage of over 6,000 buildings.

UNN reports with reference to El Pais and BBC.

Details

A suspect in connection with the Palisades residential complex fire, which subsequently escalated into a major blaze that devastated both Pacific Palisades and Malibu, leading to casualties and destruction, was arrested on Tuesday and is now officially charged with malicious arson, an incident that occurred in January 2025.

The suspect is Jonathan Rinderknecht, a 29-year-old Uber driver from Florida, specifically from the coastal city of Melbourne, located approximately 100 kilometers south of Orlando.

Interesting fact: among the evidence collected from Jonathan Rinderknecht's digital devices was an image he created in ChatGPT. This image depicted a burning city. This was confirmed by representatives of the US Department of Justice.

According to current investigative information, Rinderknecht, who resided in the Pacific Palisades area, intentionally set fire to a road in the Santa Monica Mountains on the first day of 2025.

One person's recklessness led to one of the most horrific fires in Los Angeles history

- said City Attorney Bill Esseily.

Events of January 2025 preceding the Palisades fire

Hours before the fire started, Rinderknecht was working as an Uber driver. Two of his passengers reported that he was "agitated and in a bad mood."

After dropping off a client in Pacific Palisades, where he also lived, the individual went to the "Skull Rock" trail. There, he recorded a video, listened to a song under a video showing burning objects, and walked around the area.

Shortly thereafter, a fire was discovered. Rinderknecht fled the scene in his car. But then returned to inspect the fire again and record it on video.

He later lied to authorities about his whereabouts. However, his iPhone data showed that he was only nine meters from the source of the fire.

Recall

In January, California was ravaged by the largest wildfires in the state's history. UNN reported on the number of casualties and damaged homes.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
United States Department of Justice
ChatGPT
Florida
Los Angeles