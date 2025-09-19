Almost 60% of Ukrainians already use artificial intelligence - survey

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 12618 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 28334 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 52641 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 37644 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 47361 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 63811 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 28671 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23477 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 44201 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 17069 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.2m/s
59%
754mm
Popular news
Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capitalSeptember 18, 10:29 PM • 13818 views
Politico: Trump and Starmer - an unexpected friendship that is changing world politicsSeptember 18, 10:59 PM • 9466 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus networkSeptember 18, 11:21 PM • 31684 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking upSeptember 19, 12:25 AM • 25145 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 3332 views
Publications
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 12619 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 38653 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 63812 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 43980 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 44201 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Marchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 13978 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 33571 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 32357 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 32159 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 30315 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
FGM-148 Javelin
Fox News

Almost 60% of Ukrainians already use artificial intelligence - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

A survey showed that 58% of Ukrainians use artificial intelligence, a quarter of them do so regularly. AI is most often used for information retrieval, work, and study, but security concerns deter some users.

Almost 60% of Ukrainians already use artificial intelligence - survey

A recent survey showed that 58% already use artificial intelligence in their daily lives, and a quarter of them do so regularly. Ukrainians most often use AI for information retrieval, work, and study, but some users are deterred by safety concerns, UNN reports, citing data from Rakuten Viber.

Most popular AI tools

When asked "Which of the listed AI tools have you heard of?" (the question allowed multiple choices), the answers were distributed as follows:

  • ChatGPT - 85%;
    • Google Gemini - 64%;
      • Microsoft Copilot - 20%;
        • Midjourney - 11%;
          • Claude - 8%;
            • Other - 8%;
              • DALL-E - 7%;
                • Perplexity AI - 5%;
                  • None - 3%.

                    Women surpassed men in ChatGPT usage, according to OpenAI report15.09.25, 15:06 • 1936 views

                    Do Ukrainians use artificial intelligence?

                    The answers to the question "Do you use any AI tools, such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Midjourney, or others?" were distributed as follows:

                    • yes, but not often - 33%;
                      • yes, regularly - 25%;
                        • I have never used AI tools - 21%;
                          • I don't know what it is - 12%;
                            • I have tried AI tools, but I don't use them - 9%.

                              Researchers also asked Ukrainians who do not use artificial intelligence what prevents them from working with AI tools. The question allowed multiple choices.

                              31% of respondents who tried AI tools but do not use them said they were concerned about privacy or data security. Another 30% said the results obtained were not very useful. Also, 29% noted that they do not trust the information provided by AI. 16% of respondents indicated that they do not know how it works, another 11% found it "difficult to use," and the same number of respondents noted that AI "did not answer my questions." The "other" option was chosen by 13% of respondents.

                              43% of respondents who have never used AI tools explain their decision by saying that they are "fine as is." Another 25% replied that they "had no opportunity." 23% of respondents indicated that they are not sure what they would use AI for. 17% replied that they do not know how it works, 16% indicated that they do not want to pay for applications. 14% of respondents do not know what tools are available or where to find them, and 5% do not know how to register. The "other" option was chosen by 4% of respondents.

                              The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning12.09.25, 12:11 • 28314 views

                              What Ukrainians use AI for

                              Based on the survey results, Ukrainians most often use AI for the following reasons:

                              • for information retrieval - 81%;
                                • for work - 37%;
                                  • for study - 35%;
                                    • for ideas and inspiration - 31%;
                                      • for medical advice - 27%;
                                        • for entertainment - 24%;
                                          • for understanding an object from a photo - 22%;
                                            • for writing emails and long messages - 18%;
                                              • other - 5%.

                                                AI in Viber

                                                In April 2024, Viber launched the "Chat Summary" feature, developed using OpenAI technology. It helps convert unread group chat messages into a short summary with a list of key points. 

                                                Users said they most often use the feature in group chats with family or friends (51%), in work chats (45%), and school chats (30%). The answers to the question "what are the main advantages of chat summary for Ukrainians" were distributed as follows: 

                                                • to see what points were discussed - 56%;
                                                  • just to make sure I didn't miss anything important - 52%;
                                                    • to see what decisions were made - 30%;
                                                      • to see what next steps were agreed upon - 18%;
                                                        • hard to say - 13%.

                                                          Additionally

                                                          The study was conducted on September 18, 2025. The research methodology was an anonymous online survey, n>6000. 

                                                          YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation18.09.25, 08:59 • 33572 views

                                                          Alona Utkina

                                                          SocietyTechnologies
                                                          OpenAI
                                                          ChatGPT
                                                          United States
                                                          Ukraine
                                                          YouTube