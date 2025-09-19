Almost 60% of Ukrainians already use artificial intelligence - survey

A recent survey showed that 58% already use artificial intelligence in their daily lives, and a quarter of them do so regularly. Ukrainians most often use AI for information retrieval, work, and study, but some users are deterred by safety concerns, UNN reports, citing data from Rakuten Viber.

Most popular AI tools

When asked "Which of the listed AI tools have you heard of?" (the question allowed multiple choices), the answers were distributed as follows:

ChatGPT - 85%;

Google Gemini - 64%;

Microsoft Copilot - 20%;

Midjourney - 11%;

Claude - 8%;

Other - 8%;

DALL-E - 7%;

Perplexity AI - 5%;

None - 3%.

Do Ukrainians use artificial intelligence?

The answers to the question "Do you use any AI tools, such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Midjourney, or others?" were distributed as follows:

yes, but not often - 33%;

yes, regularly - 25%;

I have never used AI tools - 21%;

I don't know what it is - 12%;

I have tried AI tools, but I don't use them - 9%.

Researchers also asked Ukrainians who do not use artificial intelligence what prevents them from working with AI tools. The question allowed multiple choices.

31% of respondents who tried AI tools but do not use them said they were concerned about privacy or data security. Another 30% said the results obtained were not very useful. Also, 29% noted that they do not trust the information provided by AI. 16% of respondents indicated that they do not know how it works, another 11% found it "difficult to use," and the same number of respondents noted that AI "did not answer my questions." The "other" option was chosen by 13% of respondents.

43% of respondents who have never used AI tools explain their decision by saying that they are "fine as is." Another 25% replied that they "had no opportunity." 23% of respondents indicated that they are not sure what they would use AI for. 17% replied that they do not know how it works, 16% indicated that they do not want to pay for applications. 14% of respondents do not know what tools are available or where to find them, and 5% do not know how to register. The "other" option was chosen by 4% of respondents.

What Ukrainians use AI for

Based on the survey results, Ukrainians most often use AI for the following reasons:

for information retrieval - 81%;

for work - 37%;

for study - 35%;

for ideas and inspiration - 31%;

for medical advice - 27%;

for entertainment - 24%;

for understanding an object from a photo - 22%;

for writing emails and long messages - 18%;

other - 5%.

AI in Viber

In April 2024, Viber launched the "Chat Summary" feature, developed using OpenAI technology. It helps convert unread group chat messages into a short summary with a list of key points.

Users said they most often use the feature in group chats with family or friends (51%), in work chats (45%), and school chats (30%). The answers to the question "what are the main advantages of chat summary for Ukrainians" were distributed as follows:

to see what points were discussed - 56%;

just to make sure I didn't miss anything important - 52%;

to see what decisions were made - 30%;

to see what next steps were agreed upon - 18%;

hard to say - 13%.

Additionally

The study was conducted on September 18, 2025. The research methodology was an anonymous online survey, n>6000.

