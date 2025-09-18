YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation

$41.180.06
September 17, 07:21 PM • 22261 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 31312 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 26152 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 26145 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 30792 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 38250 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41164 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 40140 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 113032 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 129295 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Drone strike on a gas station in Poltava region: the number of injured increasedPhotoSeptember 17, 08:59 PM • 8002 views
Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"September 17, 11:12 PM • 6786 views
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhotoSeptember 18, 12:07 AM • 10204 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal Affairs01:05 AM • 9314 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia02:08 AM • 11183 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 22261 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 30915 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 61993 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 113032 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 03:22 PM • 129296 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 328 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 15147 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 16028 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 15087 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 44662 views
YouTube
Facebook
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Google-owned YouTube celebrates its 20th anniversary, surpassing Disney in revenue and leading the US media market. The platform is actively implementing AI to expand content creators' capabilities.

YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation

On its 20th birthday, YouTube is no longer recognizable as the video site that started as a place for young amateur users. With 2.7 billion users, YouTube has become the most popular way for Americans to watch television and is expected to surpass the media revenue of industry leader Disney this year, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Tuesday, at the company's annual Made on YouTube product presentation, executives from the Google-owned platform (part of Alphabet) laid out their vision for how YouTube plans to dominate the airwaves in the coming decades: through AI.

For much of the event, YouTube touted its video creators as the future of media, who can now work without the limitations imposed by media executives. Instead, they will be aided by a host of AI-powered tools that will either rethink the production process or create entirely new content – a concept that Hollywood fought against during a months-long strike in 2023.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan and other speakers dismissed the idea, reiterating that the rapid expansion of AI capabilities will not replace the work of content creators.

"These are just tools, and nothing more," Mohan said. "Make no mistake: no studio, broadcaster, tech company, or AI tool will own the future of the entertainment industry."

Instead, Mohan said, creating videos on YouTube should be seen as a "viable, respectable, and sustainable career path," as AI will increasingly come to the forefront of content creation on YouTube over the next 20 years.

Mohan also reported that YouTube has paid content creators over $100 billion in the past four years. Some video producers have reinvested part of their earnings into creating production facilities similar to Hollywood studios, producing increasingly sophisticated and professional videos.

Leveraging Google's significant financial resources and advanced AI technology, YouTube has solidified its advantage over Disney, which, according to Nielsen, dominated the market for most of 2024. In July, YouTube reached 13.4% of viewers in the US, while Disney's figure was 9.4%.

Moffett Nathanson analysts recently predicted that YouTube's revenue will surpass Disney's this year. They estimate that this legendary entertainment company earned nearly $60 billion in media revenue last year.

Alphabet does not publish regular reports on YouTube's revenue, but reported that cumulative advertising and subscription revenue for YouTube for the four quarters ending September 2024 exceeded $50 billion.

On Tuesday, YouTube unveiled new products. This year, the company tripled the number of new features compared to last year's event. Most of the more than 30 new tools introduced by the company use AI to modernize the production process or create new content. These tools allow for automatically embedding relevant product links in videos or almost instantly editing clips into the first cut of a video. YouTube also introduced AI-generated videos for audio podcasts and a speech-to-song generator.

Amjad Hanif, YouTube's vice president responsible for creator-focused products, told Reuters in an interview that the rapid pace of product development is partly due to YouTube employees themselves using AI to quickly generate ideas.

YouTube introduces new rules for AI-powered content19.03.24, 14:59 • 21067 views

