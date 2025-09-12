The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning

Artificial intelligence can become a tool in the development of education, in particular, to help create individual learning paths for Ukrainian students, but it is important to be aware of the risks of its incorrect use. Yevhen Kudriavets, First Deputy Minister of Education and Science, told UNN correspondent about this.

"I think that first of all, we should say that any technology definitely contributes to the development of systems, including the educational system. But the question is how we will use it, positively or negatively. Positively, artificial intelligence can definitely help analyze a lot of information and get exactly what you need at the moment to acquire knowledge. But at the same time, the advantage that intelligence gives is that it can help build individual educational trajectories faster than a teacher would do it separately. Because we understand that, for example, for 3.5 million students in Ukraine, an individual trajectory is needed for everyone," Kudriavets said.

According to him, today it is difficult to build with human efforts, but artificial intelligence can help with this.

"Of course, there are downsides, negative aspects. This includes the issue of ethical use of artificial intelligence, so that it does not directly replace the educational process. And here we just need to look for ways to combat and resolve this," Kudriavets added.

He emphasized that schoolchildren themselves must understand why they need to use artificial intelligence.

"It seems to me that they can still give us advice on how to use artificial intelligence correctly. But the key is to answer the question of why and for what purpose I am using it. That is, it is not about prohibiting or giving some rules on how to use it. It is about why, because if you have a goal, and you do not use this research after that for this goal, you achieve your goal, great. If you cheat and deceive, and as a result your goal is to get a grade and not get knowledge, then of course, you will not achieve your goal in getting an education," Kudriavets emphasized.

