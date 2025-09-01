$41.320.06
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Detects heart disease in 15 seconds: AI-powered stethoscope developed in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Researchers from the UK have developed an artificial intelligence stethoscope that detects three heart diseases in 15 seconds. The device is significantly more effective than traditional methods, but is only recommended for patients with suspected heart disease.

A team of researchers confirms the potential of a new type of stethoscope; specialists say that the new device, with the help of artificial intelligence, can save more lives. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews and Spiegel.

Details

Artificial intelligence is increasingly penetrating various sectors and changing what previously seemed untouchable. A classic situation, unshakable for many decades during a patient's visit to the doctor: the doctor holds a stethoscope to the patient's chest and listens, among other things, to the heartbeat.

For reference

The hearing aid, invented in 1816 by the French physician René Laennec, has been a symbol of medicine for centuries. Always around the neck, this "simple" instrument has accompanied generations of doctors, performing the indispensable mission of examining the heart and lungs.

With the help of an AI-stethoscope, everything is probably better now... Or faster

According to new data, researchers from the United Kingdom have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based stethoscope. The new device, according to scientists, can detect three heart diseases in just 15 seconds.

Note:

  • smart stethoscopes (which transmit body sounds to software) are relatively new;
    • researchers are now exploring the potential of such devices.

      And now a wonderful new update has been announced, which, by the way, was recently presented at the annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology in Madrid.

      How the examination was conducted using the new technology

      The study was conducted by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

      The goal is to confirm that innovative stethoscopes can detect heart failure, heart valve disease, and cardiac arrhythmias significantly better than traditional methods.

      For the study, over 12,000 patients from 96 medical facilities were examined using AI stethoscopes from the American company Eko Health. Their data was then compared with data from patients from 109 medical facilities where this technology was not used.

      "Doctor in your pocket": UK launches AI-powered medical chatbot25.06.25, 21:14 • 3852 views

      According to the study, people with heart failure were 2.33 times more likely to be diagnosed with the disease within the next twelve months than those in the control group.

      • atrial fibrillation, which can increase the risk of stroke, was detected in the AI-assisted group even 3.5 times more often;
        • heart valve diseases were detected 1.9 times more often within twelve months.

          Comment

          Our study shows that it is now possible to detect three heart diseases in one session

          - said Nicholas Peters, lead researcher at Imperial College London and consultant cardiologist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

          Addition

          The possibility of an undesirable effect in unfortunate circumstances cannot be ruled out.

          Healthy people, for example, may be mistakenly diagnosed with heart problems.

          Researchers emphasize:

          The AI-based stethoscope should not be used for routine examinations, but only for patients who already have a suspected heart condition.

          Recall

          Researchers at Cambridge University have found that common aspirin can enhance the immune system's ability to fight cancer spread.

          AI-powered Parkinson's disease treatment: Scientists propose an updated method03.04.25, 16:17 • 11342 views

          Ihor Telezhnikov

