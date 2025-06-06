Most employees in Ukraine regularly use AI in their work

Already 55% of employees in Ukraine regularly use artificial intelligence in their work. Calculations, as well as work with texts, photos and videos are delegated to it. This is stated in the infographic UA War Infographics, a joint project of BRAND UKRAINE and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

According to researchers, more than half of Ukrainian companies' employees already use artificial intelligence in the performance of office tasks.

Moreover, 36% of employees regularly use AI both directly for work and outside of it. Another 19% - only at work, and 10% - outside of it.

In addition, 10% of those surveyed have not even tried to use the services of artificial intelligence, and 26% have tried, but stopped there.

Respondents named the following advantages in using artificial intelligence:

55% emphasized that the involvement of AI in the work allows to save time;

42% added as an advantage - increasing competitiveness in the market;

39% indicated an increase in employee productivity;

the same amount, 39%, noted as an additional option - increasing the productivity of operational processes.

Among the obstacles that prevent the involvement of AI in the work, respondents named:

48% - lack of knowledge/person who would understand the work of AI;

35% - conservatism in approaches to work;

30% - distrust of AI.

The study, which was conducted in late 2024 - early 2025, involved 240 companies and 460 business leaders of various levels.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs is testing an AI assistant in Diia, the first service will be a certificate of income. Artificial intelligence will optimize processes and counter enemy drones.