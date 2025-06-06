$41.470.01
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 12646 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 73059 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

June 5, 02:42 PM • 127283 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

June 5, 02:25 PM • 96036 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

June 5, 12:51 PM • 90340 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

June 5, 11:49 AM • 87382 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65185 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

June 5, 08:39 AM • 92110 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65300 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50626 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Tech companies' carbon emissions have soared by 150% due to the development of artificial intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

The operational carbon emissions of leading technology companies have increased by an average of 150% from 2020 to 2023. This is due to increased investment in artificial intelligence and data centers.

The United Nations Digital Agency reports that operational carbon emissions for the world's leading technology companies increased by an average of 150 percent between 2020 and 2023. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Jiazerra.

Details

This is due to the fact that investments in artificial intelligence and data centers have increased global demand for electricity. Thus, Amazon's operational emissions increased by 182 percent in 2023 compared to 2020 levels, while Microsoft's emissions increased by 155 percent.

Emissions from Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, increased by 145 percent, and emissions from Google's parent company, Alphabet, increased by 138 percent over the same period, according to the International Telecommunication Union of the United Nations.

The UN agency linked the sharp increase to recent advances in artificial intelligence and demand for digital services such as cloud computing.

Let us remind you

Amazon is actively testing humanoid robots for order delivery. Artificial intelligence that understands commands in human language should turn robots into universal couriers of a new generation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologiesWeather and environment
Amazon
Alphabet Inc.
United Nations
Microsoft
Facebook
Instagram
Google
