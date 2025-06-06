The United Nations Digital Agency reports that operational carbon emissions for the world's leading technology companies increased by an average of 150 percent between 2020 and 2023. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Jiazerra.

This is due to the fact that investments in artificial intelligence and data centers have increased global demand for electricity. Thus, Amazon's operational emissions increased by 182 percent in 2023 compared to 2020 levels, while Microsoft's emissions increased by 155 percent.

Emissions from Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, increased by 145 percent, and emissions from Google's parent company, Alphabet, increased by 138 percent over the same period, according to the International Telecommunication Union of the United Nations.

The UN agency linked the sharp increase to recent advances in artificial intelligence and demand for digital services such as cloud computing.

Amazon is actively testing humanoid robots for order delivery. Artificial intelligence that understands commands in human language should turn robots into universal couriers of a new generation.