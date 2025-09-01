AI assistant launched on Diia portal in Ukraine

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched the national assistant Diia.AI. This is a personal assistant in the world of public services, who knows everything about services in Diia. UNN reports this with reference to the ministry.

Diia.AI is your personal assistant in the world of public services, who knows everything about services in Diia and projects of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The assistant will find the necessary service, check data on property or business, and even help you get a service right in the chat. You can already get an income certificate, and by the end of the year we will expand the list. In the future, we will integrate artificial intelligence into the Diia application as well - the message says.

How to use Diia.AI:

• on the Diia portal, click on Diia.AI;

• authorize on the portal;

• type your request in the chat — for example, "I want to open a sole proprietorship";

• then the AI agent will describe step-by-step what to do.

This is a new format of interaction with the state and another revolutionary step in the development of public services. AI assistants are already available in Estonia, Singapore, and Great Britain, but only in Ukraine does a national agent provide services to people directly in the chat. Currently, Diia.AI is operating in open beta testing mode. We continue to train the model based on feedback so that each subsequent answer is even more accurate - informs the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

You can test Diia.AI at the link. (https://id.diia.gov.ua/).

Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on 5 AI products: Fedorov told the details

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the presentation of the AI assistant Diia.AI.

Met with the Diia team. Many new solutions. The presentation of the AI assistant Diia.AI on the Diia portal took place. This is one of the world's first AI assistants that can quickly find the necessary service, check information from registers, or order an income certificate - Zelenskyy reported.

The President noted that new changes were presented that will truly help and be useful to people.

These are public services, an increase in the number of Ukrainian schools starting a new academic year with Mriya, new social and veteran services, e-court, 5G coverage testing, support for Ukrainian manufacturers in the defense tech sector. It is important to scale the e-services system, work on improving the effectiveness of existing projects. Ukraine remains a modern state that creates new things and makes life more convenient for our people - Zelenskyy noted.

