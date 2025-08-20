"E-Consul": Ukrainians abroad can now submit documents online for notarization

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports that starting today, an automated procedure for submitting documents for notarial acts has been launched in all Ukrainian embassies and consulates abroad. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

The system was implemented in stages starting from July 1, and is now available in all 120 diplomatic institutions that provide consular services. Through the applicant's electronic cabinet in the MFA's information and communication system "e-Consul", citizens can:

submit an online application for a notarial act;

download samples of powers of attorney and applications;

attach necessary documents.

Thus, Ukrainians no longer need to spend time personally visiting a diplomatic institution to submit papers – only a short visit is enough to receive the ready document.

According to MFA statistics, since the launch of the first two stages in July and August, almost half a thousand citizens have already used the service.

The Minister thanked the MFA team, the UN Development Program in Ukraine, and the Ministry of Justice for supporting the project.