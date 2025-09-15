Women surpassed men in ChatGPT usage, according to OpenAI report

At the beginning of ChatGPT's operation, its audience looked almost like a men's club: about 80% of users were men. However, according to a fresh economic report by OpenAI, women are increasingly actively using artificial intelligence and have even surpassed men in the number of requests to ChatGPT. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

These indicators are important not only for statistics. Gender balance means that women are not left out when new technologies change work, education, and even everyday life.

There was a lot of excitement about ChatGPT and how people could use it for really practical things - explained OpenAI chief economist Ronnie Chatterjee in a comment to Axios.

The report is based on a huge sample: 1.5 million conversations and approximately 700 million weekly users. Most often, people turn to ChatGPT for advice for work and everyday life, for finding information or help in creating texts. Specialized use – for example, coding – occurs much less frequently, and functions like "virtual therapist" account for less than 2% of all chats.

Interestingly, OpenAI determines gender trends by user names, so this is not an exact science, but rather a snapshot of reality. However, as Axios assured: barriers are breaking down, and now ChatGPT is becoming an equally common tool for both women and men.

