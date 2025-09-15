Women surpassed men in ChatGPT usage, according to OpenAI report

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 6464 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 28410 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 23872 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 25133 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 31908 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 54199 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 71752 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105001 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87207 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 85416 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.2m/s
34%
753mm
Popular news
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky WaySeptember 15, 02:27 AM • 15685 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reactionSeptember 15, 02:59 AM • 18033 views
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 13167 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 19613 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 14045 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 10792 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 14197 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 28395 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 21558 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 100302 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Donald Tusk
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Spain
United States
Poland
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 8824 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason07:06 AM • 10354 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 25162 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 31703 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 80932 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
TikTok
Forbes
Fox News

Women surpassed men in ChatGPT usage, according to OpenAI report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

According to a new OpenAI report, women have become more active in using ChatGPT and have even surpassed men in the number of requests to AI. This indicates the breaking down of gender barriers in access to new technologies.

Women surpassed men in ChatGPT usage, according to OpenAI report

At the beginning of ChatGPT's operation, its audience looked almost like a men's club: about 80% of users were men. However, according to a fresh economic report by OpenAI, women are increasingly actively using artificial intelligence and have even surpassed men in the number of requests to ChatGPT. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

These indicators are important not only for statistics. Gender balance means that women are not left out when new technologies change work, education, and even everyday life.

There was a lot of excitement about ChatGPT and how people could use it for really practical things

- explained OpenAI chief economist Ronnie Chatterjee in a comment to Axios.

The report is based on a huge sample: 1.5 million conversations and approximately 700 million weekly users. Most often, people turn to ChatGPT for advice for work and everyday life, for finding information or help in creating texts. Specialized use – for example, coding – occurs much less frequently, and functions like "virtual therapist" account for less than 2% of all chats.

The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning12.09.25, 12:11 • 26780 views

Interestingly, OpenAI determines gender trends by user names, so this is not an exact science, but rather a snapshot of reality. However, as Axios assured: barriers are breaking down, and now ChatGPT is becoming an equally common tool for both women and men.

ChatGPT developer plans to report young people planning suicides to authorities11.09.25, 17:31 • 2402 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
OpenAI
ChatGPT