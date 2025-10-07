OpenAI integrates ChatGPT with Spotify, paving the way for interfaces with other online services

Perhaps in the future, switching between Spotify or Canva windows will no longer be necessary - a ChatGPT query will provide a convenient connection. This is reported by UNN with reference to NME, Bloomberg, and Wired.

Recently, the streaming platform Spotify announced that Premium and Free users will now be able to link their accounts to OpenAI's large language model ChatGPT. OpenAI also announced a simplification in connecting the ChatGPT chatbot to third-party applications.

The innovations coincided with the release of the SDK software development kit, which will allow companies to adapt their applications for full compatibility with the popular AI-based chatbot system.

Users will be able to use applications integrated into the new feature by mentioning them directly during a conversation or by using a suggestion generated by ChatGPT itself. - the explanation says.

OpenAI's audience is growing

According to the latest estimates, ChatGPT has gained over 800 million active users, with the process updated weekly. But different people have different needs, so OpenAI announced the integration of applications.

It is already known that ChatGPT is able to interact with applications from Spotify, Figma, Coursera, Canva, and several others. At the same time, cooperation with other developers to expand the catalog continues.

