OpenAI integrates ChatGPT with Spotify, paving the way for interfaces with other online services

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13146 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 30397 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 60663 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 50830 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 52433 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 91142 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 35807 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41160 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67314 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78308 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.9m/s
84%
753mm
Popular news
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 22130 views
In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a scheduleVideoOctober 6, 11:46 PM • 6814 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 12288 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04:42 AM • 18127 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 12484 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13171 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 43641 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 53320 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 91161 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 193652 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sébastien Lecornu
Angela Merkel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 18019 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 71548 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 67495 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 142743 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 74145 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
Nord Stream

OpenAI integrates ChatGPT with Spotify, paving the way for interfaces with other online services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

OpenAI is implementing ChatGPT integration with various applications, including Spotify, which will allow Premium and Free users to link their accounts. This coincided with the release of an SDK that simplifies connecting the chatbot to third-party applications.

OpenAI integrates ChatGPT with Spotify, paving the way for interfaces with other online services

Perhaps in the future, switching between Spotify or Canva windows will no longer be necessary - a ChatGPT query will provide a convenient connection. This is reported by UNN with reference to NME, Bloomberg, and Wired.

Details

Recently, the streaming platform Spotify announced that Premium and Free users will now be able to link their accounts to OpenAI's large language model ChatGPT. OpenAI also announced a simplification in connecting the ChatGPT chatbot to third-party applications.

The innovations coincided with the release of the SDK software development kit, which will allow companies to adapt their applications for full compatibility with the popular AI-based chatbot system.

Users will be able to use applications integrated into the new feature by mentioning them directly during a conversation or by using a suggestion generated by ChatGPT itself.

- the explanation says.

OpenAI's audience is growing

According to the latest estimates, ChatGPT has gained over 800 million active users, with the process updated weekly. But different people have different needs, so OpenAI announced the integration of applications.

It is already known that ChatGPT is able to interact with applications from Spotify, Figma, Coursera, Canva, and several others. At the same time, cooperation with other developers to expand the catalog continues.

Recall

Spotify streaming platform founder Daniel Ek is stepping down as CEO and becoming executive chairman of the company's board.

Wikimedia has launched a project in Germany that allows AI systems to work more easily with Wikipedia and Wikidata.

OpenAI overtakes SpaceX to become the world's most valuable startup with a $500 billion valuation02.10.25, 12:19 • 2747 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Bloomberg L.P.
Spotify