Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 10562 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 15076 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 14842 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 24824 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 16737 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 19168 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 36902 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 50040 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30326 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
OpenAI overtakes SpaceX to become the world's most valuable startup with a $500 billion valuation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

OpenAI has become the world's largest startup after a deal that allowed employees to sell shares at a $500 billion valuation. This elevates OpenAI above SpaceX and coincides with negotiations to become a commercial company.

OpenAI overtakes SpaceX to become the world's most valuable startup with a $500 billion valuation

OpenAI has surpassed SpaceX to become the world's largest startup after the ChatGPT owner struck a deal that helped employees sell company shares at a valuation of $500 billion, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to a source familiar with the situation, current and former OpenAI employees were able to sell shares to a circle of investors, including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp., Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi's MGX, and T. Rowe Price, for approximately $6.6 billion.

The deal elevates OpenAI above SpaceX's estimated value of $400 billion and coincides with a turning point for Sam Altman's company, which is negotiating with Microsoft to transform into a more traditional commercial company, the publication writes.

Nvidia's market capitalization exceeded $4.5 trillion01.10.25, 13:08 • 2274 views

The frenzied optimism about AI, as stated, has given new impetus to the booming growth that is pushing tech stocks to historical highs. Shares of global chipmakers have surged as investors rushed to invest in the sector after OpenAI's new incredibly high valuation. The company's supply deal with a group of South Korean chipmakers and reports that Intel is in talks to bring Advanced Micro Devices on board as a client have only fueled the optimism, the publication indicates.

According to Bloomberg, this optimistic sentiment led to an increase in the combined market capitalization of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index and an index tracking Asian chip companies by just over $200 billion in the last session. Shares of Korean chipmakers showed one of the leading gains on Thursday, pushing the Kospi index to a record high.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Intel
Sam Altman
OpenAI
SpaceX
Bloomberg L.P.
Microsoft