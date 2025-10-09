Google Cloud launches AI Gemini Enterprise – Microsoft and OpenAI's answer in the battle for the workplace of the future

Google's cloud division has unveiled a new artificial intelligence platform, Gemini Enterprise, aimed at automating office processes and content creation. The company is thus entering into direct competition with Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT Enterprise. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by Alphabet Inc., the platform is designed to make AI a tool for everyday use for ordinary employees in various industries. The cost of use will be $30 per month per user.

Gemini Enterprise provides employees with a single entry point through which they can interact with all corporate data, search for information, and use agents to perform various tasks on their behalf.

— said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

According to him, the company aims to "democratize access to artificial intelligence."

Gemini Enterprise combines Google's key AI developments — Gemini models, internal and third-party agents, and generative technologies — into one integrated system. The platform will be able to work with data from various business applications, including Salesforce and SAP, allowing any employee to launch complex processes without the need for programming.

Read. AI model became a member of the board of directors of Kazakhstan's state fund.

During the demonstration, Google Cloud Senior Director Maryam Gholami showed how a marketer uses "Campaign Agent" to create a Halloween promotion — from researching trends to placing an order and posting on social media.

Google emphasizes that Gemini Enterprise will be globally available in all countries where Google Cloud operates, and will support more than ten languages from the start. The company sees this step not just as the launch of a new product, but as confirmation of its role as one of the main players in the future of corporate artificial intelligence.

Read. Google opened free access to AI services for Ukrainian students: who and how can use them.