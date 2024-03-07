$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15029 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 46574 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38224 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 201234 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183002 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174098 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219890 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248960 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154778 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371552 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Kipper expresses condolences to the families and victims of the missile attack on Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41604 views

Russian missile attack on Odesa leaves dead and wounded, Odesa governor expresses condolences to the families of the victims.

Kipper expresses condolences to the families and victims of the missile attack on Odesa

The head of Odesa regional state administration Oleh Kiper expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa, UNN reports. 

Yesterday, as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa, people were killed and injured. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends... Eternal memory to the victims. I wish the wounded a speedy recovery," Kiper wrote. 

Recall

On March 6, shortly before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Odesa. The President of Ukraine statedthat the attack resulted in deaths and injuries.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
