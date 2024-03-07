Kipper expresses condolences to the families and victims of the missile attack on Odesa

The head of Odesa regional state administration Oleh Kiper expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa, UNN reports.

Yesterday, as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa, people were killed and injured. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends... Eternal memory to the victims. I wish the wounded a speedy recovery," Kiper wrote.

Recall

On March 6, shortly before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Odesa. The President of Ukraine statedthat the attack resulted in deaths and injuries.