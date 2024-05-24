Greece is studying Ukraine's new and old requests for military assistance - media

Against the backdrop of a new Russian offensive on various fronts in Ukraine, Athens is studying a list of old and new requests from Kyiv for military assistance, which it can transfer from the reserves of the Greek armed forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to Foreign policy.

Details

Greece has pledged to continue to provide assistance to Kyiv as long as it does not negatively affect the capacity of the Greek armed forces. According to Foreign Policy, Athens will not hand over the anti-aircraft systems before they are replaced with new ones.

It is reported that Ukraine has requested from Greece missiles and shells for anti-aircraft systems, Patriot and S-300 systems, spare parts for F-16 fighters and, if possible, F-16s themselves, RM-70 missile launchers, engineering equipment, Harpoon anti-ship systems, artillery shells (155, 152, 122 and 102 mm caliber), mortar and tank missiles (125, 120, 105, 30, 35 and 40 mm caliber).

As Kathimerini has already reported, both Ukrainians and their allies are looking for solutions that will help strengthen Kyiv's potential.

Such solutions include the transfer of anti-aircraft munitions available in Greece for use in systems already in use in Ukraine.

It is noted that Athens is already resorting to intergovernmental contracts with the United States and the Czech Republic, which purchase ammunition and other materials on behalf of Kyiv in the interests of the Greek Ministry of Defense budget.

Addendum

On May 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis efforts to attract the widest possible range of participants to the upcoming Peace Summit and preparations for a bilateral security agreement.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva discussed the completion of negotiations with Greece on a bilateral security agreement and thanked the country for its support of Ukraine.