Greece is studying Ukraine's new and old requests for military assistance - media

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 72141 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144452 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238558 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171648 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163567 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147865 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205952 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 69266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110032 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 52192 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105784 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 50469 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238562 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219396 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205954 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232037 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219223 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 7442 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 15413 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105784 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110032 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158385 views
Actual
Greece is studying Ukraine's new and old requests for military assistance - media

Greece is studying Ukraine's new and old requests for military assistance - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22753 views

Greece is examining Ukraine's old and new requests for military assistance, including missiles, anti-aircraft systems, fighter jets, and ammunition, while ensuring that this does not negatively impact the capabilities of its own armed forces.

Against the backdrop of a new Russian offensive on various fronts in Ukraine, Athens is studying a list of old and new requests from Kyiv for military assistance, which it can transfer from the reserves of the Greek armed forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to Foreign policy.

Details

Greece has pledged to continue to provide assistance to Kyiv as long as it does not negatively affect the capacity of the Greek armed forces. According to Foreign Policy, Athens will not hand over the anti-aircraft systems before they are replaced with new ones.

It is reported that Ukraine has requested from Greece missiles and shells for anti-aircraft systems, Patriot and S-300 systems, spare parts for F-16 fighters and, if possible, F-16s themselves, RM-70 missile launchers, engineering equipment, Harpoon anti-ship systems, artillery shells (155, 152, 122 and 102 mm caliber), mortar and tank missiles (125, 120, 105, 30, 35 and 40 mm caliber).

As Kathimerini has already reported, both Ukrainians and their allies are looking for solutions that will help strengthen Kyiv's potential.

Such solutions include the transfer of anti-aircraft munitions available in Greece for use in systems already in use in Ukraine.

It is noted that Athens is already resorting to intergovernmental contracts with the United States and the Czech Republic, which purchase ammunition and other materials on behalf of Kyiv in the interests of the Greek Ministry of Defense budget.

Addendum 

On May 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis efforts to attract the widest possible range of participants to the upcoming Peace Summit and preparations for a bilateral security agreement. 

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva discussed the completion of negotiations with Greece on a bilateral security agreement and thanked the country for its support of Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kyriakos-mitsotakisKyriakos Mitsotakis
athensAthens
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
czech-republicCzech Republic
greeceGreece
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising