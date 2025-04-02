Greece will spend billions of euros on defense over 12 years: the amounts have become known
Kyiv • UNN
The Greek government plans to spend over 20 billion euros to strengthen the country's defense capabilities by 2037. These investments are a response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The Greek government will spend more than 20 billion euros to support defense by 2037.
This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.
Details
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented the government's strategy for the next 12 years - it is about strengthening the country's military capabilities. This plan comes at a time when European countries are seeking to increase military spending in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine and the weakening of the American presence on the continent. According to Mitsotakis, investments in the country's defense capabilities are investments in Greece's sovereignty.
The Minister of Defense knows that he has 25 billion euros for the entire period of the government program
Recall
The Greek government will agree to the participation of its military in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, provided that there is a ceasefire. This was reported by the Greek media.