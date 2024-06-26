Ursula von der Leyen, Kaya Callas and Antonio Costa nominated for top EU positions

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Ursula von der Leyen, Kaya Callas and Antonio Costa nominated for top EU positions

Kyiv • UNN

Ursula von der Leyen, Kaya Callas and Antonio Costa were nominated for top positions in the EU after an agreement between EU leaders representing the bloc's three main political groups.

Ursula von der Leyen, Kaya Callas and Antonio Costa nominated for top EU positions

EU leaders representing the bloc's three main political groups have nominated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a second term, an informed source told Agence France Presse .

Details

On Thursday, 27 EU leaders will travel to Brussels for a two-day summit to distribute top leadership positions in the bloc following this month's European Parliament elections.

On the eve of the meeting, the six leaders, who act as the main negotiators, reached an agreement that should now receive the support of the overwhelming majority of summit participants.

In accordance with the agreement, key posts are distributed within the dominant alliance in the European Parliament: the center-right European People's party (EPP) and its partners, the Social Democrats (S&D) and the centrist Renewal Party (Renew Europe).

the message says

Under von der Leyen (EPP), the post of President of the European Commission will remain, former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa from S&D will be appointed president of the European Council, and Estonian prime minister Kaya Kallas from "renewal" will head the European Union's Foreign Ministry.

The Six negotiators included Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Polish prime minister Donald Tusk of the EPP, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of S&D, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Ryut.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

