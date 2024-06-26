Ursula von der Leyen, Kaya Callas and Antonio Costa nominated for top EU positions

EU leaders representing the bloc's three main political groups have nominated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a second term, an informed source told Agence France Presse .

On Thursday, 27 EU leaders will travel to Brussels for a two-day summit to distribute top leadership positions in the bloc following this month's European Parliament elections.

On the eve of the meeting, the six leaders, who act as the main negotiators, reached an agreement that should now receive the support of the overwhelming majority of summit participants.

In accordance with the agreement, key posts are distributed within the dominant alliance in the European Parliament: the center-right European People's party (EPP) and its partners, the Social Democrats (S&D) and the centrist Renewal Party (Renew Europe). the message says

Under von der Leyen (EPP), the post of President of the European Commission will remain, former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa from S&D will be appointed president of the European Council, and Estonian prime minister Kaya Kallas from "renewal" will head the European Union's Foreign Ministry.

The Six negotiators included Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Polish prime minister Donald Tusk of the EPP, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of S&D, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Ryut.

Politico: Ursula von der Leyen may lose the post of head of the European Commission due to lack of votes in the elections