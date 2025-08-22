$41.220.16
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: Media learned the purpose of the visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, will arrive in Ukraine on August 23. He will participate in a prayer breakfast and Independence Day ceremonies, and will also discuss diplomatic issues.

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: Media learned the purpose of the visit

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, will arrive in Ukraine on Saturday, August 23. This was reported by Reuters journalist Graham Slattery, citing his own sources, informs UNN.

Details

According to his data, Kellogg is heading to Kyiv to participate in a prayer breakfast, as well as in ceremonies on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day.

He will also discuss this week's diplomatic flurry with leaders

- the journalist said.

He indicated that Kellogg's visit would take place against the backdrop of security guarantees being coordinated by the US, Ukraine, and Europe.

Recall

On August 18, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the special envoy of the White House chief Donald Trump, General Keith Kellogg, during which they discussed the upcoming meeting of Ukrainian and European leaders with the President of the United States.

Earlier, Megan Mobbs, daughter of US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, compared Ukrainian sunflowers to Ukraine's resilience. She published a photo of a sunflower field, noting their resilience as a symbol of the Ukrainian people's endurance.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

