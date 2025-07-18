$41.870.05
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
GRU specialists showed Kellogg Western components in enemy drones during his visit to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1602 views

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg was shown Western components extracted from Iranian "Shaheds" and Russian "Gerbera" drones. This happened during his visit to Ukraine, organized by the War&Sanctions portal of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

GRU specialists showed Kellogg Western components in enemy drones during his visit to Ukraine

Specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate introduced the US Special Representative Keith Kellogg to Western-made components of Russian weapons. The American official was shown fragments of Iranian "Shaheds" and Russian "Gerbera" drones shot down by Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

US Special Representative to Ukraine Keith Kellogg familiarized himself with Western-made electronic components that Ukrainian military intelligence officers extracted from destroyed or captured Russian weapons

- the GUR report says.

It is reported that a special exhibition for Kellogg was organized by the War&Sanctions portal of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with comrades from the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Keith Kellogg, in particular, was shown Western elements of Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones ("Geran") and Russian "Gerbera" drones, which the aggressor state uses to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine.

It is reported that among the identified components is microelectronics, which is critically important for the production of high-precision weapons. The Russian defense-industrial complex obtained it through "gray schemes" bypassing international sanctions.

It is necessary for the international community to strengthen control over compliance with the sanctions imposed on Moscow. This also applies to manufacturers who should be more responsible in controlling their products on international markets.

- emphasized a serviceman of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign Shifr.

Addition

Keith Kellogg called Ukrainian drones "incredible innovations" after visiting defense bases. He emphasized that the speed of innovation and the ability to recycle Ukrainian drones are impressive.

Kellogg visited the training locations of the National Guard of Ukraine, familiarizing himself with the equipment and combat training. He noted the courage of Ukrainian soldiers and the high quality of training, emphasizing the value of Ukraine's experience for the armies of other countries.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsTechnologies
Keith Kellogg
National Guard of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Shahed-136
United States
Ukraine
