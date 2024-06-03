Politico: Ursula von der Leyen may lose the post of head of the European Commission due to lack of votes in the elections

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Politico: Ursula von der Leyen may lose the post of head of the European Commission due to lack of votes in the elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

For the next term as president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen must receive at least 361 votes from 720 members of the European Parliament, which must confirm the choice of leaders by secret ballot. However, analysts doubt that it will be able to get such significant support.

The current president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, may lose her post due to a lack of votes in the re-election. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details 

The publication explained that in order to re-elect von der Leyen, it is first necessary to enlist the support of a qualified majority of the 27 EU leaders at the European Council table at the post-election meeting at the end of June.

After that, it must receive at least 361 votes from 720 members of the European Parliament, which must confirm the choice of leaders by secret ballot.

MEPs earn millions in companies alongside their political activities - Transparency International06.05.24, 13:51 • 27041 view

According to polls, Her European People's Party will be the largest faction in parliament after the election with 170 seats. However, this is still not enough.

To gain a majority, von der Leyen will need to offer some benefits to other major centrist groups – socialists and liberals.

However, sources Politico admit that the number of Deputies who refuse to support von der Leyen may range from 13 to 28%.

Addition

The publication recalls that last time in 2019, von der Leyen won the post thanks to a majority of 9 votes and thanks to the support of the EPP, renew Europe and the Social Democrats.

She also received several votes from the Hungarian Prime Minister's Fidesz party and the Polish conservative Law and Justice party.

However, this year it will not be able to get the support of these two political forces. In her post, von der Leyen harshly criticized law and justice and Fidesz for violating the rule of law.

European Parliament calls for investigation into possible Russian bribery of MPs - Politico30.03.24, 11:29 • 37426 views

In addition, socialists and liberals are concerned that it is ready to consider an alliance with Italy's far-right Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

At the same time, German Greens MP Danielle Freund noted that the Greens have worked closely with von der Leyen throughout her term in power and can still offer support in exchange for a "list of demands".

If von der Leyen gives up hope of getting support from the European Conservatives and Reformists group, it will need support not only from renew Europe and the Socialists and Democrats, but also from the Greens. Taking into account the Greens, von der Leyen's projected support base will be 432 votes – more than enough to overcome the entry barrier

- summed up in Politico.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and a candidate from the center-right European People's party (EPP) in the European Parliament elections began her campaign with a promise to "fight back against Putin's friends" who want to seize the future of Europe. About

In Brussels, searches were conducted at the home of an employee of the European Parliament in the case of Russian propaganda29.05.24, 14:22 • 16640 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

