The current president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, may lose her post due to a lack of votes in the re-election. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

The publication explained that in order to re-elect von der Leyen, it is first necessary to enlist the support of a qualified majority of the 27 EU leaders at the European Council table at the post-election meeting at the end of June.

After that, it must receive at least 361 votes from 720 members of the European Parliament, which must confirm the choice of leaders by secret ballot.

According to polls, Her European People's Party will be the largest faction in parliament after the election with 170 seats. However, this is still not enough.

To gain a majority, von der Leyen will need to offer some benefits to other major centrist groups – socialists and liberals.

However, sources Politico admit that the number of Deputies who refuse to support von der Leyen may range from 13 to 28%.

The publication recalls that last time in 2019, von der Leyen won the post thanks to a majority of 9 votes and thanks to the support of the EPP, renew Europe and the Social Democrats.

She also received several votes from the Hungarian Prime Minister's Fidesz party and the Polish conservative Law and Justice party.

However, this year it will not be able to get the support of these two political forces. In her post, von der Leyen harshly criticized law and justice and Fidesz for violating the rule of law.

In addition, socialists and liberals are concerned that it is ready to consider an alliance with Italy's far-right Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

At the same time, German Greens MP Danielle Freund noted that the Greens have worked closely with von der Leyen throughout her term in power and can still offer support in exchange for a "list of demands".

If von der Leyen gives up hope of getting support from the European Conservatives and Reformists group, it will need support not only from renew Europe and the Socialists and Democrats, but also from the Greens. Taking into account the Greens, von der Leyen's projected support base will be 432 votes – more than enough to overcome the entry barrier - summed up in Politico.

