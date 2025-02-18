Lavrov: meeting with american representatives was “very useful”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shared the results of the meeting with American representatives, noting that the conversation was "very useful" and that the two sides began to understand each other better. He said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

"The conversation was very, very useful," Lavrov said.

"We not only listened, but also heard each other, and I have reason to believe that the American side has begun to better understand our position, which we have outlined in detail with specific examples once again, based on President Putin's repeated speeches.

According to Lavrov, the main agreements include the prompt appointment of Russian ambassadors to the United States and U.S. ambassadors to Russia. He also emphasized the need to eliminate obstacles to diplomatic missions, such as expulsions of diplomats, seizures of real estate, and restrictions on bank transfers, which create significant difficulties for embassies. The two sides agreed to hold consultations on this issue in order to address the problems systematically.

Russia does not want NATO troops in Ukraine - Lavrov

"The second agreement we agreed on is that a process for the Ukrainian settlement will be formed in the near future. The American side will inform us who will represent Washington in this work," the minister said. "And as soon as we know the name and position of the relevant representative, we will, as President Putin told President Trump, immediately designate our participant in this process.

Lavrov also noted that an important step in resolving the crisis in Ukraine is to simultaneously create conditions for the resumption of cooperation between Russia and the United States in various fields. He noted that in the process of resolving the situation in Ukraine, it is important not only to achieve peace, but also to simultaneously promote the restoration of bilateral relations in various fields, which will allow for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries on many fronts.

"There was a great interest that we share in resuming consultations on geopolitical issues, including various conflicts in different parts of the world, where both the United States and Russia have interests. And there was great interest in removing artificial obstacles to the development of mutually beneficial economic cooperation," Lavrov said.

At the talks in Saudi Arabia, the United States and Russia agreed on four principles.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the United States plans to appoint a high-level team to help negotiate and work toward an end to the conflict in Ukraine in a way that is durable and acceptable to all parties involved.