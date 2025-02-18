Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Ukraine's membership in NATO is unacceptable, as is the appearance of troops from NATO member states, even if they operate there under a different flag, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Today we explained to our colleagues what President Putin has repeatedly emphasized: the expansion of NATO, the absorption of Ukraine by the North Atlantic Alliance is a direct threat to the interests of the Russian Federation, a direct threat to our sovereignty - Lavrov said.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry assured that "we have explained today that the appearance of armed forces of the same NATO countries, but under a foreign flag, under the flag of the European Union or under national flags, does not change anything in this respect. Of course, this is unacceptable to us.

As reported UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara saidthat he was not going to go to the ultimatums of russia, and also commented on the negotiations between representatives of rf and representatives of the United States.

