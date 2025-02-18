Russia does not want NATO troops in Ukraine - Lavrov
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine's membership in NATO and the presence of the alliance's troops under any flags were unacceptable. Lavrov called it a direct threat to Russia's sovereignty.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Ukraine's membership in NATO is unacceptable, as is the appearance of troops from NATO member states, even if they operate there under a different flag, UNN reports citing Reuters.
Today we explained to our colleagues what President Putin has repeatedly emphasized: the expansion of NATO, the absorption of Ukraine by the North Atlantic Alliance is a direct threat to the interests of the Russian Federation, a direct threat to our sovereignty
Ukraine without NATO membership will need a lot of money to deter the Russian army - Zelensky15.02.2025, 14:16 • 20673 views
The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry assured that "we have explained today that the appearance of armed forces of the same NATO countries, but under a foreign flag, under the flag of the European Union or under national flags, does not change anything in this respect. Of course, this is unacceptable to us.
US and Russia agree on 4 principles following talks in Saudi Arabia - Rubio18.02.2025, 16:16 • 33662 views
Add
As reported UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara saidthat he was not going to go to the ultimatums of russia, and also commented on the negotiations between representatives of rf and representatives of the United States.
“Ukraine is on an irreversible path to NATO": Zelensky had a conversation with Starmer14.02.2025, 12:34 • 70317 views