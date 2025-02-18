US and Russia agree on 4 principles following talks in Saudi Arabia - Rubio

The United States and Russia agreed on four principles following talks that lasted more than four hours in Saudi Arabia, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

As the publication writes from Rubio's words, they are as follows:

"Restore the functionality of our respective missions in Washington and moscow. In order for us to continue on this path, we need to have diplomatic institutions that are working and functioning properly.

"We are going to appoint a high-level team from our side to help negotiate and work toward ending the conflict in Ukraine in a way that is durable and acceptable to all parties involved.

"To start discussing, thinking about and exploring both the geopolitical and economic cooperation that could arise from the end of the conflict in Ukraine.

"The five of us who were here today will continue to be involved in this process to make sure it moves forward productively.

The five people Rubio mentioned were himself, White House national security adviser Mike Walz, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin aide Yuri Ushakov.

