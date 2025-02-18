“Everyone has to be OK with the solution” - US Secretary of State Rubio on a peaceful solution

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31077 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 52779 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100337 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58399 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113259 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100158 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112493 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116638 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150769 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 57547 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107477 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 70119 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 33446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 58921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113259 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150769 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141602 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 25908 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 58921 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133323 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135208 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163585 views
“Everyone has to be OK with the solution” - US Secretary of State Rubio on a peaceful solution

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30998 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the meeting with Russian officials in Riyadh was the first step in a long and difficult journey to bring a just and lasting end to the war in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "everyone involved in the Ukraine conflict has to be OK with the solution to end it," Reuters reports, UNN writes.

He said that the meeting with Russian officials in Riyadh was, as the newspaper notes, "the first step of a long and difficult journey, with the goal of a fair and enduring end to the war in Ukraine".

“There is a lot of work to be done": Rubio reveals details of talks after meeting with Russian officials in Riyadh18.02.25, 15:49 • 23489 views

Rubio also said that, according to the newspaper, "the EU needs to be involved at some point and that no one was being sidelined".

Ukraine and Europe will be involved in negotiations - Rubio17.02.25, 09:56 • 37705 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters
riyadhRiyadh
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

