“Everyone has to be OK with the solution” - US Secretary of State Rubio on a peaceful solution

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "everyone involved in the Ukraine conflict has to be OK with the solution to end it," Reuters reports, UNN writes.

He said that the meeting with Russian officials in Riyadh was, as the newspaper notes, "the first step of a long and difficult journey, with the goal of a fair and enduring end to the war in Ukraine".

Rubio also said that, according to the newspaper, "the EU needs to be involved at some point and that no one was being sidelined".

