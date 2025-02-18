“There is a lot of work to be done": Rubio reveals details of talks after meeting with Russian officials in Riyadh

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after today's talks with his Russian counterpart in Saudi Arabia that "there is a lot of work to be done" and that the purpose of today's meeting was to "establish lines of communication" after a long period of silence between Washington and Moscow, UNN reports citing Sky News.

Details

He said this would include reopening diplomatic missions in both cities and appointing "high-level teams" to negotiate a peace deal.

Rubio said that the goal of the upcoming talks is to secure a peace for Ukraine that is "just, lasting, sustainable and acceptable to all parties involved.

He also argued that "the only leader in the world who can do that... is President Trump.

The secretary of state added that he was "convinced" that Russia was "willing to start a serious process" to end the war.

