“There is a lot of work to be done": Rubio reveals details of talks after meeting with Russian officials in Riyadh

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 40042 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65158 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103687 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69192 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115924 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100733 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112920 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152395 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66505 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109123 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80819 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46665 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103687 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115924 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152396 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143129 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175521 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33273 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74153 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133934 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135818 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164124 views
“There is a lot of work to be done": Rubio reveals details of talks after meeting with Russian officials in Riyadh

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23491 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with his Russian counterpart in Saudi Arabia. He announced the restoration of diplomatic relations and called Trump the only one who can achieve peace.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after today's talks with his Russian counterpart in Saudi Arabia that "there is a lot of work to be done" and that the purpose of today's meeting was to "establish lines of communication" after a long period of silence between Washington and Moscow, UNN reports citing Sky News.

Details

He said this would include reopening diplomatic missions in both cities and appointing "high-level teams" to negotiate a peace deal.

Rubio said that the goal of the upcoming talks is to secure a peace for Ukraine that is "just, lasting, sustainable and acceptable to all parties involved.

He also argued that "the only leader in the world who can do that... is President Trump.

The secretary of state added that he was "convinced" that Russia was "willing to start a serious process" to end the war.

Trump set to move very quickly on talks over potential Ukraine peace deal - adviser18.02.25, 15:34 • 30563 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising