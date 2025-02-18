Trump set to move very quickly on talks over potential Ukraine peace deal - adviser

Mike Volz, the US representative at the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia and White House national security adviser, said that US President Donald Trump is determined to move "very quickly" on "negotiations over a potential peace deal in Ukraine, and that there will be talks on territory and security guarantees," Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

An endless war in Europe is unacceptable to Trump, Volz added after meeting with Russian officials in Riyadh.

He also said that US allies are being consulted on Ukraine and that no one is left out. He added that he is glad that Europe is talking about a stronger contribution to Ukraine's security.

US, Russia agree to create teams to begin work to end war in Ukraine “as soon as possible” - State Department