U.S. and Russian officials agreed at talks in Saudi Arabia "to appoint respective high-level teams to begin working on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides," said U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, summarizing the U.S.-Russian talks in Riyadh, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Bruce said that the United States wants to stop the killings and use its power in the world to unite countries.

She said that President Trump is the only leader in the world "who can get Ukraine and Russia to agree to this," the newspaper writes.

During the talks, she said, U.S. and Russian officials agreed to: "Establish a consultation mechanism to address irritants to our bilateral relationship with the objective of taking steps necessary to normalize the operation of our respective diplomatic missions".

Appoint respective high-level teams to begin working on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides - Bruce said of the agreement.

"To lay the groundwork for future cooperation on matters of mutual geopolitical interest and historic economic and investment opportunities which will emerge from a successful end to the conflict in Ukraine," the State Department spokeswoman said.

"To remain engaged to make sure the process moves forward in a timely and productive manner," Bruce said.

After Trump's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, Bruce said: "One phone call followed by one meeting is not sufficient to establish enduring peace. We must take action, and today we took an important step forward".

