Russian Federation-U.S. talks in Riyadh lasted 4.5 hours: what is known

The Russian-US talks in Saudi Arabia lasted 4.5 hours and, according to a spokesman for the Russian delegation from the Kremlin, Yuri Ushakov, went "quite well," and separate teams of Russian and US negotiators will begin contacts on Ukraine "in due time", according to the Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"U.S.-Russian talks in Riyadh ended 4.5 hours after first", a Russian state media outlet reported.

Russian media also quoted several statements by Yuri Ushakov, a member of the Russian delegation from the Kremlin.

"Separate teams of rf and u.s. negotiators on Ukraine will make contact," Russian media wrote, citing Ushakov.

Ushakov, according to Russian media, indicated that "separate teams" of US and Russia negotiators will start contacts on Ukraine "in due time."

"It is not yet known who will be among the Russia's negotiators on Ukraine," Russian media wrote, citing Ushakov.

The Russian and US delegations had a "very serious conversation on all issues," Ushakov said.

"The talks between Russia and the US went well," Ushakov said. "Russia and the U.S. have agreed to take into account each other's interests," the Russian media quoted Ushakov as saying.

"For now, it's hard to say that Russia and US are getting closer, but there has been talk about it," Russian media wrote, citing Ushakov.

"Russia and the United States have agreed to promote bilateral relations, both Moscow and Washington are interested in this," a Russian media outlet quoted him as saying.

Also Ushakov, according to Russian media said that "a specific date for the meeting between Putin and Trump is still difficult to name," but "the meeting between Putin and Trump is unlikely to take place next week.

Earlier Bloomberg sources reported that the two could meet next week.