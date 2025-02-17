Ukraine and Europe will be involved in negotiations - Rubio

Ukraine and Europeans will have to be involved in negotiations to end the war. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with CBS News, UNN reports.

Details

"I think we have to realize that there is no process at the moment. Now we have a conversation between Putin and President Trump, during which both sides expressed interest in ending this conflict. I assume that there will be further conversations to find out what the discussion process would look like, and then maybe at that point we can start sharing more detailed information. So it's a little premature," Rubio said.

He realizes that this caused a big reaction because there was no serious conversation about it.

"President Trump ran for office, he was very clear, he believes this war needs to end, and if he sees an opportunity to end it, which is what he's looking for, whether there is an opportunity or not, we will continue it," he said.

Eventually, it will get to the point where if it's a real negotiation, and we're not there yet, but if it does, Ukraine will have to be involved because they're the ones who were invaded, and the Europeans have to be involved because the other thing is they also have sanctions against Putin and Russia, and - and they've contributed to this effort. We're just not there yet. We're not really, but hopefully we will be, because we would all like to see this war end - Rubio said.

Addendum

Rubio said that the next few days and weeks will determine whether Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is actually interested in peace in Ukraine.