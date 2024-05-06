ukenru
MEPs earn millions in companies alongside their political activities - Transparency International

MEPs earn millions in companies alongside their political activities - Transparency International

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27039 views

Some members of the European Parliament earn extra money by working part-time for private companies, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest and influence on EU policy-making.

Some members of the European Parliament simultaneously hold lucrative positions in various companies that can influence Brussels' policies. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the anti-corruption organization Transparency International.

Details

According to the organization's report, MEPs collectively earn more than 8.6 million euros a year from "part-time jobs," including in private companies. The latter, analysts warn, may put pressure on EU policy. 

 Transparency International called for a ban on fake work for EU lawmakers, as more than two-thirds of the 705 MEPs reportedly disclose their activities in the European Parliament.

For example, studies show that in some cases, MEPs sit on the boards of directors of corporations closely related to their main job and earn more on the side than in the European Parliament.

European Parliament calls on EU countries to impose sanctions against pro-Russian media25.04.24, 14:47 • 18200 views

This opens up a number of risks related to conflicts of interest. How can European citizens be sure that their elected representatives are acting in the public interest if third-party companies are working with them?

- Transparency International emphasizes.

Analysts emphasize that some MPs receive remuneration from companies for parliamentary activities focused on the same sector as these companies.

Transparency International emphasizes that the European Parliament should prohibit MEPs from engaging in side activities, paid or unpaid, with organizations that seek to influence EU policy-making.

Addendum

In particular, according to the newly introduced declarations , MEP from Lithuania Viktor Uspaskykh declared 30,000,000 euros per year while working for Edvervita UAB.

Whereas, Manfred Weber from Germany declares just over 14,000 euros per month mainly due to his role as president of the European People's Party. 

Bribed MEPs and disinformation: the EU exposes Medvedchuk's powerful influence network31.03.24, 13:08 • 103993 views

Another example is Monika Holmeyer of the European People's Party. She receives about 75,000 euros a year for her work at the agricultural and energy company BayWa AG.

It is noted that Lithuanian MEPs, who are completely dependent on Mr. Uspaskic, have the highest income on average, followed by Malta, Hungary, Greece and Slovakia.

Instead,  Cyprus, Sweden, and the Netherlands are the countries with the lowest average income. Not a single Cypriot MEP earns anything on the side.

Recall

The European Parliament has imposed sanctions, including a fine and a ban on certain functions, against Latvian MEP Tatjana Ždanoka for violating the code of conduct after she was found to be spying for Russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

