International Battery Day, Pluto Day: what else to celebrate on February 18

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32994 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 55664 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101187 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 61083 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113961 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100328 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112625 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116643 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151184 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115140 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 59999 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107925 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 73022 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 36987 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 63116 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101230 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113995 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151204 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142008 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174426 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 28084 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 63116 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133476 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135368 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163736 views
International Battery Day, Pluto Day: what else to celebrate on February 18

International Battery Day, Pluto Day: what else to celebrate on February 18

 • 174951 views

February 18 is International Battery Day, Thumb Appreciation Day, and Pluto Day. It is also the day of remembrance of St. Leo, the Pope, who was the first to receive the title of “The Great”.

Today, February 18, marks several unusual holidays. In particular, this day marks the emergence of an invention without which it would be difficult to imagine today's technology - International Battery Day. Also on this day, you can celebrate Thumb Appreciation Day, which is dedicated to drawing attention to one of the most important fingers on our hands, writes UNN

Details 

Today we can celebrate International Battery Day, an event established in honor of the birthday of Italian scientist Alessandro Volta, who designed the world's first electric battery, the voltaic cell. He also created the first simplest chemical source of current - the galvanic cell. 

It is known that Oxford University has a battery-powered bell that has been in operation for over 175 years. No one knows what the battery is made of and no one wants to take the device apart to find out.

Electric cars: a progressive mode of transportation or a real health hazard?02.01.25, 18:25 • 341545 views

Today is also the Thumb Appreciation Day. This unusual and funny holiday is designed to draw attention to one of the most important fingers on our hands, which plays an important role in everyday life.

Due to its unique structure, the thumb can oppose the other fingers, which allows us to grip objects firmly, write, button buttons, use smartphones, and perform many other tasks.

Also today you can join the celebration of Pluto Day

Pluto was discovered in 1930 by Justin Tombaugh, and this celestial body was immediately given the status of a planet. In the early 1990s, some scientists questioned this status. After much scientific debate and discussion, in 2006, the International Astronomical Union designated Pluto as a dwarf planet.

Not just Mercury: how many planetary retrograde periods await us in 202527.12.24, 13:14 • 159623 views

February 18 is the feast day of St. Leo, Pope of Rome, in the church calendar. He served as Pope from September 29, 440 to November 10, 461 and was the first pope to receive the title “Great”. He is known for his meeting with Attila, the Hun leader, and his involvement in drafting the Tomos to Flavian, which became the basis for the Council of Chalcedon. Leo I actively fought against Manichaeism and Eutychianism, defending the Orthodox teaching. He is also known for his piety and scholarship.

Orthodox calendar for 2025: dates of the great feasts31.12.24, 19:30 • 254622 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising