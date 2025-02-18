International Battery Day, Pluto Day: what else to celebrate on February 18

Today, February 18, marks several unusual holidays. In particular, this day marks the emergence of an invention without which it would be difficult to imagine today's technology - International Battery Day. Also on this day, you can celebrate Thumb Appreciation Day, which is dedicated to drawing attention to one of the most important fingers on our hands, writes UNN.

Today we can celebrate International Battery Day, an event established in honor of the birthday of Italian scientist Alessandro Volta, who designed the world's first electric battery, the voltaic cell. He also created the first simplest chemical source of current - the galvanic cell.

It is known that Oxford University has a battery-powered bell that has been in operation for over 175 years. No one knows what the battery is made of and no one wants to take the device apart to find out.

Today is also the Thumb Appreciation Day. This unusual and funny holiday is designed to draw attention to one of the most important fingers on our hands, which plays an important role in everyday life.

Due to its unique structure, the thumb can oppose the other fingers, which allows us to grip objects firmly, write, button buttons, use smartphones, and perform many other tasks.

Also today you can join the celebration of Pluto Day.

Pluto was discovered in 1930 by Justin Tombaugh, and this celestial body was immediately given the status of a planet. In the early 1990s, some scientists questioned this status. After much scientific debate and discussion, in 2006, the International Astronomical Union designated Pluto as a dwarf planet.

February 18 is the feast day of St. Leo, Pope of Rome, in the church calendar. He served as Pope from September 29, 440 to November 10, 461 and was the first pope to receive the title “Great”. He is known for his meeting with Attila, the Hun leader, and his involvement in drafting the Tomos to Flavian, which became the basis for the Council of Chalcedon. Leo I actively fought against Manichaeism and Eutychianism, defending the Orthodox teaching. He is also known for his piety and scholarship.

