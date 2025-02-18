Kellogg plans to be in Ukraine tomorrow - sources

Special Representative of the US President for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg plans to visit Ukraine tomorrow. This was reported to UNN by sources.

The source said that Kellogg plans to be in Ukraine on February 19.

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg is traveling to Kyiv tonight.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcedthat US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg will arrive in Ukraine this Thursday, February 20.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, will visit Germany, Belgium, and Ukraine on February 13-22. He will promote, among other things, the US president's goal to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and ensure "peace by force".

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants to go to the frontline with US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg so that he can see with his own eyeswhat is really happening.