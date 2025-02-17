Horoscope for all Zodiac signs for February 17 - 23

This week promises to be calm, without any bright events. The moon is waning, which means that it is time to complete the started cases, summarize and put in order in thoughts and life. About what awaits us in the period from 17 to 23 February especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

General energy of the week

On February 18, the Sun will enter the sign of Pisces, where Mercury, Saturn and Neptune are already located. This combination of planets creates an atmosphere of blurriness and uncertainty. Energy is waning and things may progress slowly. Many will feel the urge to seclude themselves, to pause and distract themselves from reality - Basilenko stated .

As the astrologer noted, world events will be hazy: constructive negotiations are difficult, and important decisions are made behind closed doors. Logic is giving way to intuition, and instead of clear agreements, secret manipulations and hidden games are possible.

The influence of Mars

Mars retrograde is nearing completion. It will come out of this state as early as next week, but so far its movement is slowing down. According to Basilenko, this affects our activity: any endeavor requires more effort and patience.

From February 21 to 25, Mars forms a trigon with Mercury. This symbolizes continued negotiations and discussions, but without much momentum or clarity. In addition, Mercury will square Jupiter in the second half of the week, which will only confirm the lack of unity in political matters and make it more difficult to reach an agreement - Basilenko said.

Expecting big changes

According to the astrologer, we are on the threshold of significant astrological events. Already in March, a period of eclipses will begin, accompanied by a cluster of planets and Mercury and Venus retrograde. These processes will affect important world events, so now it is better to prepare for the changes by completing all possible cases.

This week is the best moment to solve significant issues and make major acquisitions. In March, the influence of eclipses can bring chaos, which will complicate the realization of important plans.

Lunar rhythms

This week the Moon will pass through the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn:

Monday: intense aspects to the Moon require increased attention to safety and caution in business.

Wednesday through Thursday: you may have prophetic dreams, your intuition will be particularly heightened.

Friday is the day of Venus, and the Moon will make a harmonious aspect to this planet. It is an excellent time for self-care, cosmetology procedures, SPA, as well as pleasant shopping.

Friday (afternoon) through Saturday: intense lunar aspects advise you to be careful and avoid risky situations.

Astrologer advises to use this week for quiet completion of affairs, rest and recuperation. "Big changes are near, which means it is important to approach them with a clear mind and inner balance. Let this period become for you a time of harmony, preparation and wise decisions", - stated Basilenko.

OWEN

You need this week to put your inner self in order and make sense of your inner world. It is a period for rest, accumulating strength and finding new resources for future endeavors. It is also a good time to take care of your appearance, style of clothing. Luck and very interesting acquaintances await you in love.

TAURUS

This is a good week to quietly conduct the business you have started and gradually implement your projects, paying attention to the nuances that may arise. This period will bring you interesting meetings and the opportunity to agree on important events, building clear changes in future affairs.

TWINS

This week you should avoid excessive ambitions and claims to yourself. Only in this case you will be able to achieve success and get the approval of the management. Take things seriously and thoroughly, and by the end of the week you will show amazing results. The week promises to be very successful.

RAK

This week promises to be very active and the opportunity to resolve many issues, and you have opportunities to raise your profile, especially if you are a teacher, coach or work with foreigners. Long business trips or trips abroad are possible. On the weekend you may feel an emotional decline - it is better to spend time in solitude to gain strength.

LEFT

This is a good week for a little risk-taking and experimentation. Rely on your intuition and luck. Complicated legal matters may be resolved in a most unusual way. Long-distance travel and trips are also possible.

GIRL

Now it is very important to find harmony and through this build good relationships in the environment. Rely on partners - both in business and marriage. Expect positive solutions to legal and social issues.

SPRING

A period begins when it is important to work hard, ensure reliability and give good results to your activities. Do everything calmly and plan carefully, listening to your intuition. Ideas and opportunities in changing jobs or activities may come in the most unexpected way. You should also pay close attention to health issues, especially nutrition.

SCORPION

There is a period of good and restful rest in your life. At the beginning of this week you may be too emotional due to the presence of the Moon in your sign. The week will be especially successful for creative Scorpios - inspiration and the opportunity to present your new works to the world awaits you. In love, also expect good luck.

SAGITTARIUS

This week you are immersed in domestic issues and close communication with relatives. You may have a strong desire for privacy and a good rest - it is best to do it on the weekend. In the second half of the week, watch your emotions, which may be excessive. Also luck in love awaits you now.

CAPRICORN

The week will be full of necessary meetings, negotiations and trips. You will be bombarded with a flow of information, among which there may be confusing moments. Be especially careful when signing documents. Financially, you will have a great deal of luck.

AQUARIUS

A great financial fortune is possible this week. This is also a great time to expand your business, attract investors and find new sources of income. Interesting meetings are possible, especially in the love sphere.

FISH

This week will not give you an opportunity to take care of yourself, your image, as well as to revise your goals. You will have a chance to schematically complete all the started cases. Make important decisions based on your intuition. Success awaits you in finances. In love relationships, you may need to reconsider your position and make harmonious changes.