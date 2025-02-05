Friendship breakdown: why it happens and how to deal with it

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52148 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100324 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103883 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120283 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101379 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127293 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103160 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113258 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116879 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160747 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104766 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100893 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77434 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109168 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103494 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120283 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127293 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160747 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150979 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183132 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109168 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137619 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139396 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167255 views
Friendship breakdown: why it happens and how to deal with it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118623 views

The experts of the “Are you okay?” platform explain the natural reasons for the end of a friendship. They tell you how to get over a breakup and move on.

Children's beliefs that friendship is eternal give way to the realities of adult life, where parting with loved ones is sometimes inevitable. It is important to understand that the end of a friendship is an absolutely normal stage of life. The platform of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You Okay?" explained why friendships end and what to go through, UNN writes.

As children, we believed that friendship lasts forever. But as we grow up, we realize that sometimes it ends. This is normal, although sometimes it is very painful

- the post says.

Reasons why friendships end:

- loss of common interests or values

- new relationships, work, moving

- Toxic behavior or loss of trust

People change. And the things that used to connect you before stop working or suit you. You are different now, or maybe your friend is different. "We're not on the same page anymore" - this part of life is difficult but important to accept in order to move on,

- the statement said.

How to help yourself get over a friendship breakup?

 Let yourself feel:

  • Pain, sadness, disappointment, resentment, or anger.
    • Live through these emotions, but don't stay stuck in them for too long. Don't downplay your feelings.

      "Goodbye" can be very painful, because you are saying goodbye not only to a person, but also to a part of yourself, the part of you that was with them.

      • Don't blame yourself

        Don't take all the responsibility.

        Ending a relationship is always a two-way process. Most likely, it did not happen by accident.

        Remember what happened before you stopped communicating - your thoughts and feelings, incidents that bothered you.

        This will allow you to see the bigger picture and accept what is happening.

        Find support

        Talk to someone who understands you, or see a psychologist if your emotions are overwhelming.

        We may "part ways" with a friend, but new people are waiting for us around the corner, those with whom our values will coincide. Be sure of this, as well as the fact that you are not alone in this world.

        10 warning signs of emotional burnout that can't be ignored04.02.25, 18:57 • 43690 views

        Alina Volianska

        UNN LiteLife hack
        ukraineUkraine

        Contact us about advertising