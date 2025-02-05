Friendship breakdown: why it happens and how to deal with it

Children's beliefs that friendship is eternal give way to the realities of adult life, where parting with loved ones is sometimes inevitable. It is important to understand that the end of a friendship is an absolutely normal stage of life. The platform of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You Okay?" explained why friendships end and what to go through, UNN writes.

As children, we believed that friendship lasts forever. But as we grow up, we realize that sometimes it ends. This is normal, although sometimes it is very painful - the post says.

Reasons why friendships end:

- loss of common interests or values

- new relationships, work, moving

- Toxic behavior or loss of trust

People change. And the things that used to connect you before stop working or suit you. You are different now, or maybe your friend is different. "We're not on the same page anymore" - this part of life is difficult but important to accept in order to move on, - the statement said.

How to help yourself get over a friendship breakup?

Let yourself feel:

Pain, sadness, disappointment, resentment, or anger.

Live through these emotions, but don't stay stuck in them for too long. Don't downplay your feelings.

"Goodbye" can be very painful, because you are saying goodbye not only to a person, but also to a part of yourself, the part of you that was with them.

Don't blame yourself

Don't take all the responsibility.

Ending a relationship is always a two-way process. Most likely, it did not happen by accident.

Remember what happened before you stopped communicating - your thoughts and feelings, incidents that bothered you.

This will allow you to see the bigger picture and accept what is happening.

Find support

Talk to someone who understands you, or see a psychologist if your emotions are overwhelming.

We may "part ways" with a friend, but new people are waiting for us around the corner, those with whom our values will coincide. Be sure of this, as well as the fact that you are not alone in this world.

