Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General stated that Trump's participation in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine was decisive. He added that Trump opened lines of communication with the head of the Kremlin.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that US President Donald Trump's participation in the process of resolving the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine was a decisive step that allowed the situation to move off the dead center. He stated this upon arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Tuesday, reports UNN.
Details
"I am very pleased that President Trump has taken on this leadership role. He basically broke the deadlock from day one when he entered into office in January," Rutte said.
"I think a positive point is that President Trump has also started opening up open lines of communication with the Russian president," the NATO Secretary General added.
According to him, the new US administration is actively involved in the process, coordinating actions with European allies and consulting with Ukraine. He called the opening of communications with the Russian side a positive step, although he noted that due to the complexity of the conflict, results will not appear immediately.
"Again, let's be grateful that the Americans are now taking this position, this leadership role... I think it's a good sign that the phone call took place last night. It's good and positive," Rutte concluded.
Recall
On May 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
After that, Trump briefly spoke about the conversation, in particular noting that he sees progress in what was discussed.