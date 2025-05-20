Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko
Tomorrow, warm weather with an ideal temperature of +17+24 degrees is expected in Ukraine. Rain is possible in the western, central and eastern regions, in Kyiv - without precipitation, about +22 degrees.
According to the Ukrainian meteorologist, the air temperature will be close to ideal. Significant precipitation is unlikely, and the wind will be moderate in most regions of the country.
UNN reports with reference to the FB page of the weather forecaster Natalia Didenko.
It will be warm in Ukraine the next day.
As the weather forecaster Didenko explained in her forecast, the ideal air temperature for the human body is when you don't have to spend calories to keep warm. Or vice versa - look for ways to cool down. It is about an air temperature of +17+24 degrees. And this is the daytime air temperature expected tomorrow in Ukraine, Didenko noted.
"Don't miss this rare ideal)) Go for a walk or, at least, walk between work - in the garden, park or just along the boulevard," the forecaster advises.
There are also other details that residents of different regions of Ukraine should pay attention to:
Rains are likely in the western regions, in the center, in the east of Ukraine on May 21. There will be no significant precipitation in the southern part and in the north of Ukraine (except for Sumy region). The wind tomorrow will be from the west, moderate, and may be strong in the eastern regions.
Weather in the capital
According to Natalia Didenko, significant precipitation is unlikely in Kyiv on May 21, and wonderful +22 degrees are expected during the day.
Let's enjoy the warm weather. Let's admire the roosters, water the geraniums more often. And for those who need it, we take antihistamines for poplar fluff, added the weather forecaster.
