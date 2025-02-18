BAFTA winner, director Brady Corbet did not earn a single dollar from the film ‘The Brutalist’

The director clarified that thanks to the work on the promotional video he recently completed in Portugal, Corbett managed to “make at least some money.

American director Brady Corbet, who recently won a BAFTA award, said that he did not actually make any money from his increasingly popular film The Brutalist. Corbett, he said, earns his living by doing more banal things. For example, he makes commercials.

I just shot three commercials in Portugal. Because my partner and I didn't make a single dollar from the last two films we made - said the director in the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron”

It was the first time in many years that he had been paid, Corbett said.

Corbett assured in his interview that such financial realities are not an isolated case. He said that he had spoken to many directors whose films were nominated this year. They have problems with some of their financial responsibilities, and for example, they are unable to pay their rent.

“It's a reality,” Corbett added.

The Conclave and The Brutalist won four awards each at the BAFTA 2025 ceremony. “The Conclave won the Best British Film and Best Film prizes, and The Brutalist won in the Director category.

