Greek Prime Minister after seeing Russia's strike on Odesa: "We all have a message for the Kremlin"

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Europe has a message for the Kremlin authorities - support for Ukraine will continue. He said this on Thursday, speaking at the congress of the European People's Party. This was reported by UNN with reference to Amna.

I was in Odesa with President Zelensky yesterday when the ballistic missile hit the port. I think all of us have a message for the Kremlin: we will not be intimidated, we will continue to support Ukraine and its brave citizens for as long as it takes. And we remain united on this issue - Prime Minister Mitsotakis said

During his speech, the Greek prime minister mentioned the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the energy crisis, which, according to him, pose a risk to the stability of the economy.

"We demonstrated our support for Ukraine in a way that surprised some of our enemies," Mitsotakis added.

He noted that Europe has never demonstrated such a reaction by imposing sanctions on Russia and providing military and financial support to Ukraine.

"No violation of international law and no attempt to change the borders by force will be accepted by our political family," the Greek Prime Minister said.

