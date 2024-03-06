"We saw this attack": Zelensky comments on Russian attack on Odesa when he and Greek PM were there

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 26482 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 95158 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 62899 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 257537 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 222046 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187528 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 228478 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250990 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156941 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372008 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202276 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 79437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 100747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 58575 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 34524 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 95158 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 257537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204516 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 222046 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17688 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26049 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 26173 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60186 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67527 views
"We saw this attack": Zelensky comments on Russian attack on Odesa when he and Greek PM were there

 • 23917 views

Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister witness Russian missile attack on Odesa during visit

"We saw this attack": Zelensky comments on Russian attack on Odesa when he and Greek PM were there

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he saw the Russian strike on Odesa when he was there with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Zelensky said this during a press conference, UNN reports

We have seen this blow. You see who we are dealing with, they don't care where they hit. I know there were victims today. I don't know all the details, but I know that there are victims, there are wounded

- Zelensky said.

According to Suspilne, at the time of the attack, the head of state was with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were in the port. According to the Greek prime minister, the explosions were close to them.

"President Zelensky and his staff showed us and explained the importance of the port and what is being done to restore and strengthen the Ukrainian sea route and the damage that was done during the attacks. At the very end, we heard the sound of sirens and explosions that were very close to us. We didn't have time to get to a protected place, it was a very impressive experience," Mitsotakis said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Odesa
