"We saw this attack": Zelensky comments on Russian attack on Odesa when he and Greek PM were there

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he saw the Russian strike on Odesa when he was there with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Zelensky said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

We have seen this blow. You see who we are dealing with, they don't care where they hit. I know there were victims today. I don't know all the details, but I know that there are victims, there are wounded - Zelensky said.

According to Suspilne, at the time of the attack, the head of state was with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were in the port. According to the Greek prime minister, the explosions were close to them.

"President Zelensky and his staff showed us and explained the importance of the port and what is being done to restore and strengthen the Ukrainian sea route and the damage that was done during the attacks. At the very end, we heard the sound of sirens and explosions that were very close to us. We didn't have time to get to a protected place, it was a very impressive experience," Mitsotakis said.