Spravdi denies fake news that Zelensky's motorcade came under rocket fire in Odesa

The information that Zelenskyy's presidential motorcade came under rocket fire in Odesa was denied by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian media recently reported that a missile attack on the motorcade of the President of Ukraine was launched in Odesa. The Russian media cited the Greek publication Protothema. However, this information is not true.

In fact, the enemy attacked the port infrastructure on the morning of March 6. At that time, Zelenskyy and a delegation from Greece were near the site of the attack. However, the attack itself was not related to their visit. This information was confirmed by Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, on Donbas.Realii.

Russia is a terrorist, and it obviously continues to attack port infrastructure. Yes, there was a missile attack on Odesa, presumably with ballistic weapons, hitting one of the buildings in the port infrastructure. But this has nothing to do with a specific visit. It has to do with terror, which the enemy is quite methodically conducting. - noted Humeniuk.

Context

At the time of the missile strike on Odesa on March 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were in the city on an official visit.

At the time of the attack, the head of state was with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were in the port. According to the Greek prime minister, the explosions were close to them.

