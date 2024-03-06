$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21828 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 75280 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52710 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 233902 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206033 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181756 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224765 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250125 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155998 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371824 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Spravdi denies fake news that Zelensky's motorcade came under rocket fire in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50278 views

A Russian missile strike targeted the infrastructure of the Odesa port during Zelenskyy's official visit with the Greek Prime Minister, but did not hit the presidential motorcade, as falsely reported by Russian media.

Spravdi denies fake news that Zelensky's motorcade came under rocket fire in Odesa

The information that Zelenskyy's presidential motorcade came under rocket fire in Odesa was denied by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian media recently reported that a missile attack on the motorcade of the President of Ukraine was launched in Odesa. The Russian media cited the Greek publication Protothema. However, this information is not true.

In fact, the enemy attacked the port infrastructure on the morning of March 6. At that time, Zelenskyy and a delegation from Greece were near the site of the attack. However, the attack itself was not related to their visit.  This information was confirmed by Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, on Donbas.Realii.

Russia is a terrorist, and it obviously continues to attack port infrastructure. Yes, there was a missile attack on Odesa, presumably with ballistic weapons, hitting one of the buildings in the port infrastructure.  But this has nothing to do with a specific visit. It has to do with terror, which the enemy is quite methodically conducting.

- noted Humeniuk.

Context

At the time of the missile strike  on Odesa on March 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were in the city on an official visit.

At the time of the attack, the head of state was with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were in the port. According to the Greek prime minister, the explosions were close to them.

"An attempt at terror that will not intimidate anyone": European Commission President condemns shelling of Odesa during Zelenskyy's visit with Greek PM06.03.24, 20:52 • 29760 views

European Council President Charles Michel believes that the shelling of Odesa during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis demonstrates Russia's cowardly tactics.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
European Commission
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
European Council
Charles Michel
Greece
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
