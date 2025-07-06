Women's mobilization: NSDC made a statement

The mobilization of women in Ukraine was not planned and is not being planned. All talks about it are meaningless. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The mobilization of women was not planned and is not being planned - all talks about it are completely meaningless. But the Russians are launching this message through their agents and talking heads. If you've noticed, lately something like this appears almost every week - Kovalenko stated on Telegram.

Kovalenko reminded that former advisor to the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych is under sanctions. His YouTube channel was blocked.

Works informationally in Russia's interests - Kovalenko noted.

He also commented on the Russian publicist Yulia Latynina.

Regarding Latynina - she is part of the Kremlin's information machine that works for the "liberal" public. Russian special services have always pushed people like her to liberals to get information from within and influence such an audience - Kovalenko stated.

Context

Oleksiy Arestovych recently claimed that the issue of forced mobilization of women and students would allegedly arise soon.

People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, reported that no changes regarding the mobilization of citizens under 25 years old have been adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, and there are currently no legislative restrictions on obtaining education for men over 25 years old. At the same time, the right to education is increasingly used to avoid mobilization, so the government may be looking for appropriate solutions to solve this problem.

In early June, public figure, volunteer, founder and head of the Aerial Reconnaissance Support Center and the Victory Drones project, Maria Berlinska, stated that there was no need yet for the mobilization of women and men from the age of 18. However, Ukraine was at the point where these two categories should prepare for this in the worst-case scenario.