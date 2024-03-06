"An attempt at terror that will not intimidate anyone": European Commission President condemns shelling of Odesa during Zelenskyy's visit with Greek PM

russia's missile strike on Odesa during the visit of the President of Ukraine with a foreign delegation to the city is another attempt of russian terror. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on her Facebook page, UNN reports .

I strongly condemn russia's despicable attack on Odesa during the visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This new attempt at terror will not intimidate anyone - not the two leaders on the ground, nor the brave people of Ukraine - von der Leyen said in a post.

She also assured that Europe continues to support Ukraine despite everything.

At the time of the missile strike on Odesa on March 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were in the city on an official visit.

According to the Greek prime minister, the explosions were close to them.

European Council President Charles Michel believes that the shelling of Odesa during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis demonstrates russia's cowardly tactics.