"An attempt at terror that will not intimidate anyone": European Commission President condemns shelling of Odesa during Zelenskyy's visit with Greek PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 5560 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 17591 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 24053 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 169497 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159792 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166512 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214984 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247873 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153654 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371309 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 17591 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 169497 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140433 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159792 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 152042 views
"An attempt at terror that will not intimidate anyone": European Commission President condemns shelling of Odesa during Zelenskyy's visit with Greek PM

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29760 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemns the russian missile strike on Odesa during Zelenskyy's visit with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, which killed 5 people.

"An attempt at terror that will not intimidate anyone": European Commission President condemns shelling of Odesa during Zelenskyy's visit with Greek PM

russia's missile strike on Odesa during the visit of the President of Ukraine with a foreign delegation to the city is another attempt of russian terror. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on her Facebook page, UNN reports .

Details 

I strongly condemn russia's despicable attack on Odesa during the visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This new attempt at terror will not intimidate anyone - not the two leaders on the ground, nor the brave people of Ukraine

- von der Leyen said in a post.

She also assured that Europe continues to support Ukraine despite everything.

Pletenchuk: 5 people killed in morning missile attack on Odesa06.03.24, 20:17 • 28070 views

Context

At the time of the missile strike  on Odesa on March 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were in the city on an official visit.

At the time of the attack, the head of state was with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They were in the port. According to the Greek prime minister, the explosions were close to them.

Recall

European Council President Charles Michel believes that the shelling of Odesa during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis demonstrates russia's cowardly tactics.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
European Commission
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Charles Michel
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Odesa
