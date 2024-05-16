Greek Prime Minister supports the creation of a European air defense system based on the "Iron Dome" model

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed to create a European air defense system modeled on Israel's Iron Dome. The Greek prime minister emphasized the need for a unified defense strategy for the whole of Europe to protect against potential threats. This was reported by UNN with reference to Novinite.

Details

During his media appearance, Mitsotakis outlined his vision of a European air defense system that would cover all European countries, similar to Israel's Iron Dome.

He emphasized the importance of collectively using European resources to ensure air defense for each EU member state, regardless of their national budgets.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias echoed Mitsotakis' words, calling for the urgent implementation of such a defense mechanism in Greece and throughout Europe. Dendias emphasized the need to prepare for potential large-scale attacks using drones and missiles.

While acknowledging that the development of such a program will take time, Dendias noted that the country's 2030 budget program allocates funds to support this initiative.

Recall

In March, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said that Europe should consider creating its own analog of the Iron Dome created by Israel.

In April, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Europe needs an effective missile and air defense system and that Poland wants to participate in the construction of the so-called "Iron Dome" over Europe.