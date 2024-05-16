Greek Prime Minister supports the creation of a European air defense system based on the "Iron Dome" model

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71734 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105304 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152493 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249040 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173805 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165105 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225182 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102329 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42558 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37336 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55700 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49669 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249038 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225181 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211363 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237143 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224000 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71722 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49669 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55700 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112643 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113568 views
Greek Prime Minister supports the creation of a European air defense system based on the "Iron Dome" model

Greek Prime Minister supports the creation of a European air defense system based on the "Iron Dome" model

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23066 views

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has proposed to create a European air defense system modeled on Israel's Iron Dome to collectively protect all EU member states from potential threats.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed to create a European air defense system modeled on Israel's Iron Dome. The Greek prime minister emphasized the need for a unified defense strategy for the whole of Europe to protect against potential threats. This was reported by UNN with reference to Novinite

Details 

During his media appearance, Mitsotakis outlined his vision of a European air defense system that would cover all European countries, similar to Israel's Iron Dome. 

He emphasized the importance of collectively using European resources to ensure air defense for each EU member state, regardless of their national budgets.

Greece refuses to provide Ukraine with air defense systems26.04.24, 07:50 • 22232 views

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias echoed Mitsotakis' words, calling for the urgent implementation of such a defense mechanism in Greece and throughout Europe. Dendias emphasized the need to prepare for potential large-scale attacks using drones and missiles. 

While acknowledging that the development of such a program will take time, Dendias noted that the country's 2030 budget program allocates funds to support this initiative. 

Recall 

In March, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said that Europe should consider creating its own analog of the Iron Dome created by Israel. 

 In April, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Europe needs an effective missile and air defense system and that Poland wants to participate in the construction of the so-called "Iron Dome" over Europe.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
kyriakos-mitsotakisKyriakos Mitsotakis
reinmetallRheinmetal
european-unionEuropean Union
zaliznyi-kupolIron dome
greeceGreece
europeEurope
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising